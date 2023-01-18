Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Manufacturer seeking tax increment financing for warehouse expansion
BEATRICE – A plastics manufacturing company in Beatrice is seeking tax increment financing for an expansion. Accuma Corporation’s application for tax increment financing was filed with the City of Beatrice and the Community Redevelopment Authority, which initially considers such applications. The company wants to build a 52,000-square-foot building...
News Channel Nebraska
Panel selects Cole for Otoe County Board
NEBRASKA CITY – A panel of county officials selected Charles Cole of Otoe to fill a vacant seat on the Otoe County Board left by the resignation of Jim Thurman. Cole, Chad Neubauer and Dan Giittinger applied for the position, which was decided by a panel of the Otoe County clerk, county treasurer and county attorney.
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water under boil water advisory, affecting school on Thursday
WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- While many schools across Nebraska have been closed or opening late the past two days due to winter weather, another faced challenges Thursday due to a different issue. Weeping Water Public Schools announced Thursday that it was delaying its start time to 10:00 a.m. due to...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury Public Schools Names Molloy As Next Superintendent
FAIRBURY - The Fairbury School Board moved quickly hiring from within for next years Superintendent. The board held a special meeting Saturday morning approving a contract on a 5-0 vote to name their High School Principal Sean Molloy as Superintendent starting next school year. The move comes after Fairbury's current...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
klkntv.com
‘I was kind of expecting more’: Lincolnites, city workers didn’t have much snow to move
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln got its most precipitation since July on Thursday, a little over eight-tenths of an inch. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department worked nonstop all night and early into the morning to make sure the main roads were safe for the morning commute. “Last night,...
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action
(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
WOWT
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water barricade incident resolved safely
WEEPING WATER - Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson reports a successful conclusion after a Weeping Water man barricaded himself at a River Street residence on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched on a report of potentially suicidal man with a knife. Deputies say a 48-year-old made statements about self harm. A negotiator...
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
klkntv.com
LPD responds to shooting near South 14th Street & Old Farm Road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police reportedly responded to a shooting in the area of South 14th Street and Old Farm Road early Saturday morning. This is one of the many calls that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating according to Chief Ewins. We will update this story as more...
News Channel Nebraska
Hallam man sentenced to six months confinement for tax related crime
HALLAM, Neb. -- A 49-year-old Hallam man was sentenced to a half year in community confinement for willful failure to pay over tax. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Christopher D. Weaver, 49, of Hallam Nebraska, was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard for willful failure to pay over tax.
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup, semi pulling flatbed...collide southwest of Beatrice
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska highway accident Friday morning, fortunately caused no injuries. The collision between a pickup and a semi pulling a flatbed trailer with construction equipment, collided at U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 61st Road, about three miles southwest of Beatrice. "The truck was westbound on 136...the...
1011now.com
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
KSNT
Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
WOWT
Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat
The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down.
klkntv.com
More than a dozen units called to Lincoln house fire on a hazardous Thursday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln on Thursday morning. This all started near 49th Street and Pioneers Boulevard just before 2:45 a.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews closed part of the area down as they battled the blaze.
News Channel Nebraska
Ice....little snow.....for southeast Nebraska
BEATRICE - Having missed most of the snow so far this winter season, southeast Nebraska was getting a combination of rain, freezing rain and sleet early Monday afternoon. An electric utility's worst winter enemy?. "Ice.....I'll take the snow". Beatrice Electric Superintendent Pat Feist said no outages, power loss or voltage...
