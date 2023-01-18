Read full article on original website
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
Why Is Carnival (CCL) Up 28.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Carnival (CCL). Shares have added about 28.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Carnival due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Factors Setting the Tone for Celestica (CLS) in Q4 Earnings
Celestica Inc. CLS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25. Celestica estimates non-IFRS adjusted fourth-quarter earnings between 49 cents and 55 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents, unchanged in the last 30 days. This indicates growth of 20.45% from the year-ago reported earnings.
Why Is Rite Aid (RAD) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rite Aid (RAD). Shares have lost about 7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rite Aid due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
United Rentals (URI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
United Rentals, Inc. URI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. In the last-reported quarter, United Rentals’ adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%, but revenues missed the same by 1.2%, respectively. This largest equipment rental company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenues grew 40.9% and 17.5% year over year, respectively.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Why PagerDuty Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) were moving higher Friday after the software-as-a-service company got an analyst upgrade. As of 12:11 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 5.6%. PagerDuty specializes in observability and monitoring software that notifies businesses of outages and other connectivity issues. On Friday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh raised his rating on the tech stock from equal weight to overweight.
Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 25. Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.2%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 9.9% in the last reported quarter.
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ASML Holding, Impinj, MSCI, Udemy and Waters
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: ASML Holding ASML, Impinj PI, MSCI MSCI, Udemy UDMY and Waters WAT.
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Why Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Rocketed Higher This Week
If all goes according to plan, Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE) will soon cease to be an independent company. The biotech signed a deal to be acquired by a peer; as a result, its share price leaped more than 17% higher on the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Micron (MU) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Micron (MU). Shares have added about 14% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Micron due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Patterson-UTI Energy, e.l.f. Beauty, Helmerich & Payne, Reinsurance Group of America and Janus Henderson Group
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. PTEN, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. ELF, Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP, Reinsurance Group of America Inc. RGA and Janus Henderson Group plc JHG.
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
After Hours Most Active for Jan 20, 2023 : WY, CSX, AAPL, BAC, AMZN, GILD, CL, ADM, BEKE, AFL, TLT, MSFT
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.58 to 11,611.45. The total After hours volume is currently 112,295,490 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is unchanged at $32.03, with 6,292,793 shares traded.WY is scheduled to provide an earnings...
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is Trending Stock Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) a Buy Now?
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this company have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
