Rybakina beats Swiatek, Ostapenko tops Gauff in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — There will not be a showdown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. Instead, it will be the players who beat them Sunday — reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko — who face off for a semifinal berth.
Elena Rybakina stuns world No 1 Iga Świątek to reach Australian Open quarter-finals
In a sport where many of the most promising players make their talent instantly known, Elena Rybakina took her time. During her youth, Rybakina was a late bloomer who did not thrive until her final year as a junior. When she won her first significant title on the clay courts of Milan just before her 18th birthday in 2017, a new generation of younger rivals had already established themselves at the top. Her opponent in the final, two years her junior, was a Polish prodigy by the name of Iga Świątek.
