You’ll recognize the sign, but this iconic Bellingham boutique has a new owner
The shop has been open in downtown Bellingham since 2014 and will be celebrating its new owner with a special event including a sale, food and music.
A long-awaited brewery announces its opening in Bellingham, serving beer and tamales
The new brewery’s grand opening will feature raffles, music, beer, margaritas, tamales and more.
Spring has sprung, in January! Plants begin blooming at this Bellingham favorite nursery
The nursery sells many species of herb and vegetable starts, blueberry and raspberry plants, bedding plants, potting soil and hanging baskets.
Whatcom residents urged to brace for new round of extra-high ‘king’ tides
Last December’s storm battered Sandy Point, other waterfront areas.
whatcom-news.com
Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 18, 2023
LYNDEN — Research shows that fire fighters are more likely to be diagnosed with certain types of cancer than the general public — a trend that fire service organizations hope to reduce.
MyNorthwest.com
Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend
What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
989kbay.com
Significant king tides expected along Washington coast
SANDY POINT, Wash. – The last significant king tide cycle for this winter could bring coastal flooding to parts of Whatcom County. The Sheriff’s Department of Emergency Management says king tides are expected early each day from Saturday through next Thursday, January 26th. King tides are especially hazardous...
KGMI
Suspect arrested for robbing same Bellingham bank twice
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A suspect wanted in connection with two separate robberies at the same Bellingham bank has been arrested. Police said that the suspect first robbed the WECU branch in September 2019. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding cash and threatened them with a gun. He...
shorelineareanews.com
Police standoff in Lake Forest Park nets robber wanted in Snohomish county
Just after 3:20pm on Friday, January 20, 2023, a Lake Forest Park Police Department patrol sergeant identified a known subject he recognized to be a wanted person for robbery and multiple arrest warrants out of Snohomish County. The subject ran from the sergeant when contacted and a foot pursuit ensued....
q13fox.com
Chilly rain Saturday, mainly dry Sunday
Grab a warm, waterproof jacket - heavy rain is sweeping through Western Washington today. It's also chilly! Temperatures are below-average. Today, high tides could give way to minor coastal flooding in Sequim and the Central and North Coast. Check out the advisory in effect:. For Port Townsend and Bellingham, king...
whatcom-news.com
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
Police investigating this fire that evacuated WWU dorm
Fire crews arrive after smoke is reported and University Police and campus officials are seeking information.
mltnews.com
Kent man jailed after residential burglary in Brier
A Kent man was booked into Snohomish County Jail earlier this week after Brier police spotted him and another man allegedly burglarizing a Brier residence, then leaving the scene. According to Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist, at around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 16, a Brier police officer noticed a truck parked...
whatcom-news.com
4 transported from I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale, 2 to Harborview
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5 near the W Smith Road overpass about 10:20pm on Friday, January 20th, due to a report of a rollover crash. According to a press memo from Washington State Patrol, a grey 2014 Toyota Sienna passenger van...
whatcomtalk.com
PeaceHealth Medical Group Welcomes New Cardiology Providers
PeaceHealth Medical Group recently added three new providers to its cardiology clinic in Bellingham. Sarah Bedtelyon, MSN, AGACNP is an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner with the PeaceHealth cardiology team. Sarah received her master’s degree in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon, and said, “Practicing medicine allows me to serve my community.” Her medical interests include both cardiology and solid tumor oncology. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
Driver fleeing Whatcom County deputies in I-5 wreck that injures four, State Patrol reports
The driver was “fleeing a previously attempted traffic stop” in a gray 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan that was reported as stolen.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
Bellingham man arrested for second-degree rape after a night of drinking
He remains in jail on a $25,000 appearance bond.
