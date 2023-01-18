Over the course of January 19 and 20, a variety of brands descended upon the trade show Just Around the Corner to display their autumn/winter 2023 collections. Clothing ranges reflected the frosty weather of Manchester, where the event was held in the city’s Central Convention Centre, a new, larger location for this edition. In the womenswear section, FashionUnited brought together some defining trends that look to be making a mark on the upcoming season.

3 DAYS AGO