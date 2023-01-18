ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 Womenswear trends for AW23 spotted at Just Around the Corner Manchester

Over the course of January 19 and 20, a variety of brands descended upon the trade show Just Around the Corner to display their autumn/winter 2023 collections. Clothing ranges reflected the frosty weather of Manchester, where the event was held in the city’s Central Convention Centre, a new, larger location for this edition. In the womenswear section, FashionUnited brought together some defining trends that look to be making a mark on the upcoming season.
Menswear Buying Guide for FW23

The menswear assortment at the designer level has never been as diverse. Whether it’s tailoring, streetwear or for outdoors, there are a myriad of options for buyers to choose from. As we approach the fall 2023 buying season, here are key styles to look out for. Tailor Made. In...
Trendstop Milan Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2023-24

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the Fall/Winter 2023-24 men’s collections from Milan Fashion Week. The men’s edition of Milan Fashion Week eschewed formality, bringing together the casual requirements of modern urban lifestyles with ideas around genderless dressing and expressive style. Industrial landscapes and workwear provided the basis, reinvented with rebellious graphic twists, inventive upcycling, and retro references.

