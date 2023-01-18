ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harper's Bazaar

Kylie Jenner Confirms Her Son's Name with an Adorable New Pic

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son has his official name. The reality star made a surprise reveal of her baby boy's name today, just weeks before the tot's first birthday. She shared the name along with a set of pictures showing her son's face for the first time, which included an adorable mother-son mirror selfie and a sweet pic of Jenner tickling him as he laughs. One solo shot also give a hint of the baby's style, as he looks off-screen while wearing a black beanie and a onesie covered in vintage race cars.
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Sang "Brown Skin Girl" Together in Dubai

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter just joined her mother on a public stage for the first time. The superstar gave her first live performance since the release of Renaissance tonight, as part of the Grand Reveal Weekend of the ultra-luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Though the show was a private performance per TMZ, recorded clips of the set have been posted on Twitter, including a special mother-daughter duet of "Brown Skin Girl," featuring the 11-year-old.
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry

By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
Harper's Bazaar

13 Things Dorsey Founder Meg Strachan Would Buy Again

Need some shopping inspiration? In Lucky 13, fashion tastemakers share the 13 items they love so much, they'd hit "Add to Cart" twice. Meg Strachan struck styling gold when she developed her lab-grown gemstone jewelry label, Dorsey. She flipped the script by designing tennis necklaces and bracelets that are more affordable and meant to be worn daily, not just for red carpet events. "I wear the same pieces of jewelry all year and wear the same rivière for the holidays as I do for the summer," she tells BAZAAR. "We focus on classic pieces, and we don't lean into jewelry trends at all."
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian has purchased Princess Diana's iconic cross pendant

Kim Kardashian has added a piece of royal history to her jewellery collection, after purchasing the Attallah Cross that once belonged to the late Princess Diana. The reality star and businesswoman bought the jewel during Sotheby's London's royal and Noble auction for £163,800. The pendant was initially created in...
Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Russell Has Arrived

The harp is anchored by a carved wooden pillar that is more than four feet tall, sometimes topped with an ornate decorative crown. At the bottom is a soundboard, and at the top is a harmonically curved neck. In between are dozens of strings with a range spanning six and a half octaves. It’s celestial, elegant, and incredibly delicate—harps are notoriously finicky about temperature and upkeep—making the instrument complex not only to play but also to maintain.
Harper's Bazaar

Sheila Atim: What you don't know about me

"The best piece of career advice I've ever been given is 'don't worry about it'," Sheila Atim tells us. "That was given to me by my agent." We're talking on the set of her Harper's Bazaar cover shoot, an issue celebrating Britain's brightest screen talent – a label that certainly applies to the multifaceted actress. A master of stage, small screen and cinema, her recent starring roles have been in the television series The Underground Railroad, the award-winning West End play Constellations, and Viola Davis’ epic film The Woman King, culminating in her being nominated for the 2023 BAFTA Rising Star Award. Given all this success, it's hard to believe that she didn't always dream of acting.
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Borrowed a Sweatshirt from Justin for Her No Pants Look

Hailey Bieber's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Hailey Bieber's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Hailey Bieber dipped into her husband Justin's closet for her latest iteration of her favorite casual look. The superstar couple were spotted out and about in Los Angeles...
