Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Confirms Her Son's Name with an Adorable New Pic
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son has his official name. The reality star made a surprise reveal of her baby boy's name today, just weeks before the tot's first birthday. She shared the name along with a set of pictures showing her son's face for the first time, which included an adorable mother-son mirror selfie and a sweet pic of Jenner tickling him as he laughs. One solo shot also give a hint of the baby's style, as he looks off-screen while wearing a black beanie and a onesie covered in vintage race cars.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Sang "Brown Skin Girl" Together in Dubai
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter just joined her mother on a public stage for the first time. The superstar gave her first live performance since the release of Renaissance tonight, as part of the Grand Reveal Weekend of the ultra-luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Though the show was a private performance per TMZ, recorded clips of the set have been posted on Twitter, including a special mother-daughter duet of "Brown Skin Girl," featuring the 11-year-old.
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry
By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Says “PTSD” Led to Her Last-Minute Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't make the decision to get married in Las Vegas until hours before the ceremony, the singer revealed in a new interview—and their 2003 wedding attempt had a lot to do with it. Lopez made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
Harper's Bazaar
Priyanka Chopra on Choosing Surrogacy, Baby Malti’s First Days in the NICU, and Who She Resembles
Hot off Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s daughter Malti Marie’s first birthday celebration earlier this month, Chopra is talking in detail about the baby’s arrival and first months in the NICU. Chopra and Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogate last January; she was premature, born a full...
Harper's Bazaar
13 Things Dorsey Founder Meg Strachan Would Buy Again
Need some shopping inspiration? In Lucky 13, fashion tastemakers share the 13 items they love so much, they'd hit "Add to Cart" twice. Meg Strachan struck styling gold when she developed her lab-grown gemstone jewelry label, Dorsey. She flipped the script by designing tennis necklaces and bracelets that are more affordable and meant to be worn daily, not just for red carpet events. "I wear the same pieces of jewelry all year and wear the same rivière for the holidays as I do for the summer," she tells BAZAAR. "We focus on classic pieces, and we don't lean into jewelry trends at all."
Sundance movie review: Tender 'Slow' introduces compelling stars, romance
The Lithuanian drama "Slow" introduces two new movie stars and a unique romance between a heterosexual woman and an asexual man.
Harper's Bazaar
Kim Kardashian has purchased Princess Diana's iconic cross pendant
Kim Kardashian has added a piece of royal history to her jewellery collection, after purchasing the Attallah Cross that once belonged to the late Princess Diana. The reality star and businesswoman bought the jewel during Sotheby's London's royal and Noble auction for £163,800. The pendant was initially created in...
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Russell Has Arrived
The harp is anchored by a carved wooden pillar that is more than four feet tall, sometimes topped with an ornate decorative crown. At the bottom is a soundboard, and at the top is a harmonically curved neck. In between are dozens of strings with a range spanning six and a half octaves. It’s celestial, elegant, and incredibly delicate—harps are notoriously finicky about temperature and upkeep—making the instrument complex not only to play but also to maintain.
Harper's Bazaar
Sheila Atim: What you don't know about me
"The best piece of career advice I've ever been given is 'don't worry about it'," Sheila Atim tells us. "That was given to me by my agent." We're talking on the set of her Harper's Bazaar cover shoot, an issue celebrating Britain's brightest screen talent – a label that certainly applies to the multifaceted actress. A master of stage, small screen and cinema, her recent starring roles have been in the television series The Underground Railroad, the award-winning West End play Constellations, and Viola Davis’ epic film The Woman King, culminating in her being nominated for the 2023 BAFTA Rising Star Award. Given all this success, it's hard to believe that she didn't always dream of acting.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Borrowed a Sweatshirt from Justin for Her No Pants Look
Hailey Bieber's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Hailey Bieber's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Hailey Bieber dipped into her husband Justin's closet for her latest iteration of her favorite casual look. The superstar couple were spotted out and about in Los Angeles...
Comments / 0