ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, MA

Brian Walshe accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana Walshe, prosecutors say

By Eric Levenson, Jason Carroll, Kristina Sgueglia, Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN
abc12.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
TMZ.com

Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother

A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy