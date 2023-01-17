Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Spirit Week Winners
This week, we had two classes tie for spirit winners! Congratulations to both Mrs. Pearson and Mrs. McBride's classes for having 81% of their students wearing spirit wear today!
nebo.edu
Karate in Mrs. Flakes Class
Michael Brooks from Bobby Lawrence Karate School came to teach Mrs. Flakes class about setting and reaching goals. #HobbleCreekElementary #HobbleHawks #NeboSchoolDistrict #DiscoverPowerWithin #NeboHero #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTPublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching #BeKindToOneAnother.
nebo.edu
Fifth Grade Science Fair
Our fifth grade students have been working hard to prepare for today's science fair. Their posters look amazing, and there are some very interesting experiments. Thanks for all the hard work, parents and students!
nebo.edu
More Goals Met!
Students can set goals with their teachers in reading, math, or anything else! Once the goal is achieved they get to come down to the office and ring the victory bell!
nebo.edu
Kindergarten Nursery Rhyme Day
Mrs. Eckhardt's kindergarten class celebrated Nursery Rhyme Day. Students got to dress up as a character in their favorite rhyme and then would tell the rhyme to the class. Mrs. Eckhardt had them taste "curds and whey" also. Great job kindergarteners!
Comments / 0