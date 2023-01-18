ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Snow flurries possible in Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0Ilh_0kIsI2zW00

The Jacksonville Jaguars won a chilly home game against the Los Angeles Chargers over Wild Card Weekend and will likely play in even colder conditions in the Divisional Round.

Early forecasts for Saturday say snow flurries are possible for the Jaguars’ playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

As of Wednesday, The Weather Channel says there’s an 80 percent chance of snow in Kansas City on Saturday with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 29.

Local meteorologists in Kansas City are saying the same:

The Jaguars’ 31-30 win against the Chargers was officially recorded at 45 degrees at kickoff, but dipped into the 30s before the end of the game.

The coldest playoff game in Jaguars history was the team’s 45-42 win on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2018 with the temperature at kickoff recorded at 18 degrees. Jacksonville also beat the Steelers in a snowy playoff game in January 2008.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday

While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out with an offensive quality control coach position in 2004 in Tampa Bay, Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In his six years at the helm, the 49ers made the postseason three times, made the divisional playoff round […] The post Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy