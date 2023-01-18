Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort school district to place two-part $8 million operational referendum on April ballot
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Eduction Tuesday approved a two-part $8 million operational referendum question for placement on the April 4 general election ballot. Board members approved “Option A,” one of two options presented which, as outlined by Director of Business Services Jason Demerath, will, if approved...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater, Part 1: Council receives presentation, begins discussion outlining: ‘What is a CDA?’
Editor’s note: The Whitewater Common Council recently hired Redevelopment Resources, an economic and community development consultant, to aid the city, including its manager, the city council, and the Community Development Authority (CDA), in its efforts to create a guideline under which the three entities will work to craft common goals and develop responsibilities for an economic development/CDA director. Kristin Fish-Peterson, the company’s principal, began an introductory exploration Tuesday with the city council and Thursday with the CDA. The first of a two-part story focusing on the first of the two introductory meetings follows.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: City to apply for $25,000 matching grant to restore effigy mound park
The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing city staff to apply for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant to help fund restoration work within the city’s Effigy Mounds Preserve. In a memo to council, Whitewater Director of Parks and Recreation Eric Boettcher noted that the...
Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice
Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."
WEAU-TV 13
Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
wgtd.org
Angry Racine Library Director Levels Charges, Announces Resignation, During City Council Meeting
(WGTD)---The distraught director of the Racine Public Library announced her resignation during a contentious debate over library employee salaries at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. At issue was a city council resolution urging the library board to grant raises. The board apparently had balked because of uncertainty on whether...
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
Wisconsin Democrats demand WEC commissioner resign or be fired after judge dismisses elections claim
(The Center Square) – A chorus of Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol are demanding that one of the Republican members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission resign or be fired. A handful of lawmakers and some liberal groups on Wednesday took issue with Bob Spindell and his comments about convincing...
Could driver's education be making a comeback in Wisconsin classrooms?
One important aspect of making Milwaukee’s streets safer starts with drivers learning the rules of the road. But the state changed what driver's education looks like in school because of funding.
Union: Energizer planning to close facilities in Portage, Fennimore
PORTAGE, Wis. — Energizer has told workers at its plants in Portage and Fennimore it plans to close both facilities in the next year or two, according to a union representing nearly 600 workers at the plants. In a statement Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it is fighting the plans to close the facilities and move some operations...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
Amid objections, Wisconsin DNR readies plan for Rib Mountain State Park
Amid objections from some residents, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering its options on implementing a modified Master Plan for the Rib Mountain State Park that adds approximately 28 acres to a private lease for an expanded skiing operation. “Department staff are now updating the plan to include...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Brings Dog in Bunny Costume to Meeting
Marcelia Nicholson, the chairwoman of the Milwaukee County Board, brought a dog dressed as a bunny with her to a televised public committee meeting on January 18, 2023. We’ve obtained pictures. We asked Nicholson, “Why did you bring a dog with you to the committee meeting and why was...
spectrumnews1.com
Pandemic FoodShare benefits to end next month, impacting millions
MILWAUKEE — Families across the state will no longer receive extra FoodShare program COVID-19 pandemic benefits starting March 1. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, every Wisconsin household on FoodShare received two monthly payments. The first monthly payment is the household’s “Regular FoodShare Amount,” and the second monthly payment is the “Extra COVID FoodShare Payment.”
nbc15.com
Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
fortatkinsononline.com
UW-Whitewater chancellor named
Editor’s note: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater officials Thursday released the following announcement. Dr. Corey A. King, Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs at UW-Green Bay, has been named the 18th Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, which has campus locations in Whitewater and Rock County. The University of...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
Did a Wisconsin election official say he’s ‘proud’ of depressed voter turnout in Milwaukee?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Robert Spindell, the Vice Chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, wrote in an email,. “We can...
UW Health seeing ‘dramatic’ increase in children coming to emergency room for suicide-related health care
UW Health's Pediatric Emergency Department is tracking an increase in children and teens needing immediate psychiatric care.
