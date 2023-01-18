ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater, Part 1: Council receives presentation, begins discussion outlining: ‘What is a CDA?’

Editor’s note: The Whitewater Common Council recently hired Redevelopment Resources, an economic and community development consultant, to aid the city, including its manager, the city council, and the Community Development Authority (CDA), in its efforts to create a guideline under which the three entities will work to craft common goals and develop responsibilities for an economic development/CDA director. Kristin Fish-Peterson, the company’s principal, began an introductory exploration Tuesday with the city council and Thursday with the CDA. The first of a two-part story focusing on the first of the two introductory meetings follows.
WHITEWATER, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: City to apply for $25,000 matching grant to restore effigy mound park

The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing city staff to apply for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant to help fund restoration work within the city’s Effigy Mounds Preserve. In a memo to council, Whitewater Director of Parks and Recreation Eric Boettcher noted that the...
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum

MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Industrial Distribution

Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs

Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
FENNIMORE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pandemic FoodShare benefits to end next month, impacting millions

MILWAUKEE — Families across the state will no longer receive extra FoodShare program COVID-19 pandemic benefits starting March 1. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, every Wisconsin household on FoodShare received two monthly payments. The first monthly payment is the household’s “Regular FoodShare Amount,” and the second monthly payment is the “Extra COVID FoodShare Payment.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
DANE COUNTY, WI
UW-Whitewater chancellor named

UW-Whitewater chancellor named

Editor’s note: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater officials Thursday released the following announcement. Dr. Corey A. King, Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs at UW-Green Bay, has been named the 18th Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, which has campus locations in Whitewater and Rock County. The University of...
WHITEWATER, WI

