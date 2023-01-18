New details emerge about a failed GOP candidate who allegedly targeted Democratic officials in shootings

A Texas woman pleaded guilty to a felony charge and is facing up to four years in prison for stealing her cousin's $1 million New York state lottery jackpot, officials said. Iris Amador Argueta, 34, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree grand larceny after allegedly stealing a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket from her cousin and claiming over $500,000 of his award in November 2020, according to a press release from Nassau County District Attorney's Office.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO