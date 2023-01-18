Grading the Giants’ 31-7 divisional round playoff loss to the Eagles on Saturday. Offense This looks a whole lot different when it is the rugged Eagles and not the lame Vikings out there trying to stop you. There was nothing going on all night. Daniel Jones (15 of 27, 135 yards, 1 INT) never had a chance. Jones was sacked five times and was baited and beaten by CB James Bradberry for a second-quarter interception. He ran six times for 24 yards. Saquon Barkley (9-61) was no factor — he had 7 rushing yards at halftime. Total of 227 yards was uninspiring....

