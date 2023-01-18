Read full article on original website
Woman convicted of killing her husband after parrot repeated 'last words’
A woman has been convicted of killing her husband after the couple's pet parrot appeared to repeat his chilling last words. Martin Duram was murdered in May 2015 with a .22 calibre handgun and was discovered alongside his wife Glenna, who had suffered a single bullet wound, in their Michigan home.
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
YSL Rapper Yak Gotti’s Mother Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Tobacco In Court
The mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti, legal name Deamonte Kendrick, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 18) after allegedly smuggling tobacco products into the courtroom. WSB-TV reported Latasha Kendrick was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Offers Update On Young Thug Amid RICO ChargesYoung Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet Pill In CourtFunk Flex Unbans Tekashi 6ix9ine Since Everyone Is A Snitch Nowadays According to the news outlet, Kendrick claims not to have known the rolling papers and tobacco products were hidden in a bag of clothing she intended to...
Marvin Gaye III Arrested for Domestic Violence and Assault with Deadly Weapon, Released on Bond: Report
Gaye allegedly pointed a gun at his wife, Wendy, and a cousin on Friday night, TMZ reports Marvin Gaye III, the eldest son of the legendary Marvin Gaye, was arrested over the weekend for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday night, Gaye allegedly pointed a gun at his wife, Wendy, and a cousin at his Los Angeles home after an argument over a previous assault, TMZ reported. By the time cops arrived, Gaye, 57, had already fled the scene. RELATED: Janis Hunter Gaye, Second...
Missing Mom's Husband Searched How To Dispose A Woman's Body: Report
The husband of a missing Massachusetts woman reportedly searched 'how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body.'
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
Athena Brownfield's caretaker appeared to post eerie Instagram photos after toddler's suspected murder
Alysia Adams, an Oklahoma caretaker charged in connection with the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, appeared to post Instagram selfies after the toddler's death.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Biological parents of 2-year-old foster child coping with loss of their daughter
News 12’s Samantha Chaney sits down with the biological parents of Tate as they share their feelings on this devastating loss.
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
Attack outside Georgia fraternity house leaves man with fractured skull and Brain Bleed
On the night a tragic incident occurred outside of a fraternity house in Georgia. According to local authorities, a man in his early 20s was brutally attacked and left with a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
