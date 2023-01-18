ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vibe

YSL Rapper Yak Gotti’s Mother Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Tobacco In Court

The mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti, legal name Deamonte Kendrick, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 18) after allegedly smuggling tobacco products into the courtroom. WSB-TV reported Latasha Kendrick was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Offers Update On Young Thug Amid RICO ChargesYoung Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet Pill In CourtFunk Flex Unbans Tekashi 6ix9ine Since Everyone Is A Snitch Nowadays According to the news outlet, Kendrick claims not to have known the rolling papers and tobacco products were hidden in a bag of clothing she intended to...
People

Marvin Gaye III Arrested for Domestic Violence and Assault with Deadly Weapon, Released on Bond: Report

Gaye allegedly pointed a gun at his wife, Wendy, and a cousin on Friday night, TMZ reports Marvin Gaye III, the eldest son of the legendary Marvin Gaye, was arrested over the weekend for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon. On Friday night, Gaye allegedly pointed a gun at his wife, Wendy, and a cousin at his Los Angeles home after an argument over a previous assault, TMZ reported. By the time cops arrived, Gaye, 57, had already fled the scene. RELATED: Janis Hunter Gaye, Second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

