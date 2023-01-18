The mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti, legal name Deamonte Kendrick, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 18) after allegedly smuggling tobacco products into the courtroom. WSB-TV reported Latasha Kendrick was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Offers Update On Young Thug Amid RICO ChargesYoung Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet Pill In CourtFunk Flex Unbans Tekashi 6ix9ine Since Everyone Is A Snitch Nowadays According to the news outlet, Kendrick claims not to have known the rolling papers and tobacco products were hidden in a bag of clothing she intended to...

1 DAY AGO