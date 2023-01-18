ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

douglasnow.com

GBI agents arrest suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies in Coffee, Atkinson counties

Roderick Hillman a suspect wanted in connection with numerous armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, has been arrested in Alma. Last year, the GBI reported that on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI to investigate multiple armed robberies that had occurred over the course of at least a month. Officials stated that preliminary information indicated that several suspects, including Ashton Hamilton, Mica'enya Jordan, Isiah Wright, Hillman, and others, committed the armed robberies.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Three Arrests Made in January 3 Valdosta Shooting

VALDOSTA, Georgia –A January 3rd shooting in the East Alden Avenue area has lead to three arrests by the Valdosta Police Department. The announcement was made by VPD Chief Leslie Manahan Wednesday that two arrests had been made and the VPD was looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile. As of Thursday, January 19th, the third suspect has been located and arrested. Jaquavius Neal (18) has been arrested along with two 16-year-old juveniles.
VALDOSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Old Hospital, Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald’s first general hospital was built in the late 1920s or early 1930s to replace Dr. Dudley B. Ware’s much smaller convalescent hospital on Central Avenue. My grandmother worked here in the 1950s and my mother and father were born here. It was used by the community until 1974 when a more modern facility, Dorminy Memorial Hospital [now Dorminy Medical Center] opened. When I was growing up, the hospital housed the Cooperative Extension office and other governmental offices.
FITZGERALD, GA
WCTV

Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide

The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue. A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. Colleague remembers woman killed...
VALDOSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Children find human remains in Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police. The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280. According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive […]
LYONS, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Open Burning Rules Still an Area Wide Concern

LANIER COUNTY, Georgia – Last week a real live example of why open burning rules are important to follow occurred. A Lakeland resident chose to use a burn barrel and burn some manmade materials. The resident used a burn barrel and, as the Lanier County News learned, included a battery as part of the man made material he intended to burn. Worse, the citizen used an accelerant, gasoline, to expedite burning of the man made waste.
LAKELAND, GA
douglasnow.com

20-year-old convenience store employee arrested for alleged lottery fraud

Just a few days before a local Circle K employee was charged for allegedly stealing from a customer, a 20-year-old from Douglas was charged for similar offenses that allegedly occurred at the same business last June. Sherilyn Nicholls was an employee at the time when she reportedly stole over $550 from the convenience store and committed Georgia Lottery fraud.
DOUGLAS, GA
News4Jax.com

Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
WAYCROSS, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

January 26--Spaghetti Fundraiser in Lyons

January 26--His Works Ministry of New Beginning Church of God, 454 Northwest Broad Street in Lyons, needs you help for a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, Thursday January 26th from 11:00 to 2:00. To reserve yours call 912-339-0303. Delivery available for 10 or more plates.
LYONS, GA
wfxl.com

Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Hometown History: The forgotten town of Ellenton

Aiken County, SC (WJBF)- The Savannah River Site has been a huge part of the CSRA for nearly 75 years. Most of us can’t imagine the area without it. But, in 1950 when it was announced the plant would be coming to Aiken, thousands of people were forced to move from the only homes they […]
ELLENTON, GA

