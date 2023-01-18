Read full article on original website
Related
douglasnow.com
GBI agents arrest suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies in Coffee, Atkinson counties
Roderick Hillman a suspect wanted in connection with numerous armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, has been arrested in Alma. Last year, the GBI reported that on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI to investigate multiple armed robberies that had occurred over the course of at least a month. Officials stated that preliminary information indicated that several suspects, including Ashton Hamilton, Mica'enya Jordan, Isiah Wright, Hillman, and others, committed the armed robberies.
douglasnow.com
Alleged drug dealer leads deputies on chase while his home is searched
A man out on bond for drug possession charges, Ellis Robertson, has landed himself back in jail less than three months from his last arrest after leading Coffee County drug detectives on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The chase ended near Highway 32 West when Robertson crashed into a pole. Detectives...
WJCL
Authorities: 75-year-old woman killed in Toombs County crash, 2 others taken to the hospital
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say one woman is dead after a crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided at Georgia Highway 292 and 86. Officials say 75-year-old Sue Mitchell, of Atlanta,...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Three Arrests Made in January 3 Valdosta Shooting
VALDOSTA, Georgia –A January 3rd shooting in the East Alden Avenue area has lead to three arrests by the Valdosta Police Department. The announcement was made by VPD Chief Leslie Manahan Wednesday that two arrests had been made and the VPD was looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile. As of Thursday, January 19th, the third suspect has been located and arrested. Jaquavius Neal (18) has been arrested along with two 16-year-old juveniles.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Old Hospital, Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald’s first general hospital was built in the late 1920s or early 1930s to replace Dr. Dudley B. Ware’s much smaller convalescent hospital on Central Avenue. My grandmother worked here in the 1950s and my mother and father were born here. It was used by the community until 1974 when a more modern facility, Dorminy Memorial Hospital [now Dorminy Medical Center] opened. When I was growing up, the hospital housed the Cooperative Extension office and other governmental offices.
WCTV
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue. A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. Colleague remembers woman killed...
douglasnow.com
Suspected drug dealer leads officers on chase, hit with 18 charges after finally arrested
Last Wednesday, a 47-year-old man racked up 18 charges after he led local law enforcement on a vehicle chase. When the chase finally ended, the driver, Frederick Green, was arrested after officers discovered nearly 10 ounces of suspected cocaine. According to a copy of a Coffee County Drug Unit incident...
douglasnow.com
Convicted felon pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to probation
Last week, a convicted felon pleaded guilty to a possession of firearms charge following his arrest last year. Leroy Allen Welch was arrested in November 2022 after two men reported that he threatened them and then fired a gun near both of them. DouglasNow previously reported that officers were dispatched...
Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead
VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
Valdosta Police Department probe death of 19-year-old man
Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department determined that based off evidence at the scene, the incident was a homicide.
Children find human remains in Lyons
LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police. The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280. According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive […]
Two new and improved fire stations could be making their way to Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — The Pierce County community is growing and Fire Chief Santo Nino says they want to be able to provide a safe place for families. One fire station will be in Hacklebarney and the other in Otter Creek. “We have to be ready to accommodate them...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Open Burning Rules Still an Area Wide Concern
LANIER COUNTY, Georgia – Last week a real live example of why open burning rules are important to follow occurred. A Lakeland resident chose to use a burn barrel and burn some manmade materials. The resident used a burn barrel and, as the Lanier County News learned, included a battery as part of the man made material he intended to burn. Worse, the citizen used an accelerant, gasoline, to expedite burning of the man made waste.
douglasnow.com
27-year-old Douglas woman arrested on drug charges after passing out, sitting at gas pump for 90 minutes
An employee of the Irwin County Detention Center was recently arrested on drug possession charges after she was reportedly discovered asleep in her vehicle at a gas pump at a local convenience store. A Douglas Police Department incident report states that on New Year's Day, around 8:00 a.m., an officer...
douglasnow.com
20-year-old convenience store employee arrested for alleged lottery fraud
Just a few days before a local Circle K employee was charged for allegedly stealing from a customer, a 20-year-old from Douglas was charged for similar offenses that allegedly occurred at the same business last June. Sherilyn Nicholls was an employee at the time when she reportedly stole over $550 from the convenience store and committed Georgia Lottery fraud.
wgxa.tv
NWS: Two tornadoes hit Wilcox County, damage in Crisp and Dooly Co. result of 80 mph winds
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The total number of tornadoes in north and Middle Georgia from January 12, 2023, is up to 12 and now includes two in Wilcox County. The National Weather Service says their latest analysis shows two confirmed tornadoes in northeast Wilcox County. The first tornado touched...
News4Jax.com
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
January 26--Spaghetti Fundraiser in Lyons
January 26--His Works Ministry of New Beginning Church of God, 454 Northwest Broad Street in Lyons, needs you help for a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, Thursday January 26th from 11:00 to 2:00. To reserve yours call 912-339-0303. Delivery available for 10 or more plates.
wfxl.com
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday
Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
Hometown History: The forgotten town of Ellenton
Aiken County, SC (WJBF)- The Savannah River Site has been a huge part of the CSRA for nearly 75 years. Most of us can’t imagine the area without it. But, in 1950 when it was announced the plant would be coming to Aiken, thousands of people were forced to move from the only homes they […]
Comments / 0