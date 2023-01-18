ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

NAACP of Greater Texarkana gather to discuss education in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - Racial legislative issues impacting education was the focus of an NAACP meeting Saturday in Texarkana, Texas. The organization's state chair addressed how a new state law is changing the ways in which history and race are being taught in the classroom. The NAACP of Greater Texarkana gathered...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Entergy Louisiana customers to cover $1.5B for Ida repairs

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — About a million customers of an electric utility in Louisiana will cover more than $1.4 billion in repair costs related to Hurricane Ida. Entergy Louisiana said residential customers will see about $5.50 added to their monthly bill for the next 15 years to cover the remaining costs of damaged equipment and the thousands of workers who rushed to restore power after the August 2021 storm, Louisiana news outlets reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Oh, baby! The history behind this king cake tradition

NEW ORLEANS - Everyone from Louisiana knows the drill. If you're eating a piece of king cake, and you discover a plastic baby or other trinket in your piece, you have to buy the next one. It is a tradition deeply ingrained in Carnival season, and one with a surprisingly...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Entergy to shift another $1.5B in storm costs to customers

Smoke rises from distant stacks at Entergy's power plant in Reserve, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator). Utility regulators approved a request Wednesday from Entergy Louisiana to bill customers $1.5 billion over 15 years to cover the costs of repairs the company made after Hurricane Ida. The measure involved a new strategy in which the regulators negotiated with Entergy to obtain a small reduction in the cost of the storm fee rather than accept the company’s initial proposal.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Amber Alert issued for Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - The search is on for two little girls missing in north Texas. An Amber Alert has been issued by the McKinney Police Department for the children who are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger.” That's according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
MCKINNEY, TX
KTBS

Well-rounded Demons pull away from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The road warriors lived up to their name Saturday afternoon. Less than 48 hours after an overtime win, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made much quicker work of New Orleans, shaking off a slow offensive start to methodically pull away from the Privateers for an 88-65 Southland Conference victory.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy