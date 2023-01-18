Read full article on original website
Louisiana insurance commissioner makes case for special session on homeowner’s policy crisis
Hurricane Ida caused widespread flooding and other damage in LaPlace, La. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon met resistance from legislators Friday as he pitched them on a February special session to fund an insurance incentive program meant to keep homeowners costs under control. “People are...
More discussion needed before Louisiana special session on insurance, governor says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday more talks among state leaders are needed before any decision is made on a possible special session on property insurance. "It may happen and it may not," Edwards said. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is pressing for a special session to...
Louisiana officials look for solutions for transportation project funding
(The Center Square) — Louisiana will need to rethink how it funds transportation and infrastructure projects in the coming years to find a more stable source amid declining gas tax revenues tied to the shift toward electric vehicles. The issue was among several transportation topics discussed Friday during a...
Louisiana legislators ‘skeptical’ of Donelon’s homeowner’s insurance fix
Debris sits outside of Chauvin homes after Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Rachel Mipro/Louisiana Illuminator) Several Louisiana legislators said they aren’t yet prepared to fund a homeowners insurance incentive program backed by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, even if Gov. John Bel Edwards calls them into a special session in early February.
NAACP of Greater Texarkana gather to discuss education in Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas - Racial legislative issues impacting education was the focus of an NAACP meeting Saturday in Texarkana, Texas. The organization's state chair addressed how a new state law is changing the ways in which history and race are being taught in the classroom. The NAACP of Greater Texarkana gathered...
Sanders to ‘limit government overreach, reduce red tape’ in education with executive order
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In her latest executive order signed Thursday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes aim as what she describes as government overreach and red tape in Arkansas’ public education system. Sanders said she signed an executive order to create a unified system for local school districts...
Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Southern-Shreveport names...
Entergy Louisiana customers to cover $1.5B for Ida repairs
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — About a million customers of an electric utility in Louisiana will cover more than $1.4 billion in repair costs related to Hurricane Ida. Entergy Louisiana said residential customers will see about $5.50 added to their monthly bill for the next 15 years to cover the remaining costs of damaged equipment and the thousands of workers who rushed to restore power after the August 2021 storm, Louisiana news outlets reported.
Oh, baby! The history behind this king cake tradition
NEW ORLEANS - Everyone from Louisiana knows the drill. If you're eating a piece of king cake, and you discover a plastic baby or other trinket in your piece, you have to buy the next one. It is a tradition deeply ingrained in Carnival season, and one with a surprisingly...
Entergy to shift another $1.5B in storm costs to customers
Smoke rises from distant stacks at Entergy's power plant in Reserve, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator). Utility regulators approved a request Wednesday from Entergy Louisiana to bill customers $1.5 billion over 15 years to cover the costs of repairs the company made after Hurricane Ida. The measure involved a new strategy in which the regulators negotiated with Entergy to obtain a small reduction in the cost of the storm fee rather than accept the company’s initial proposal.
Amber Alert issued for Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - The search is on for two little girls missing in north Texas. An Amber Alert has been issued by the McKinney Police Department for the children who are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger.” That's according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Well-rounded Demons pull away from New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – The road warriors lived up to their name Saturday afternoon. Less than 48 hours after an overtime win, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made much quicker work of New Orleans, shaking off a slow offensive start to methodically pull away from the Privateers for an 88-65 Southland Conference victory.
