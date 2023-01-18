Read full article on original website
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast. The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Illinois child protection agency places kids in juvenile detention who never committed crimes, lawsuit claims
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Children from abused and neglected households are taken in by the state's child welfare department with a promise of being kept safe. But a lawsuit filed Thursday challenges how safe the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is really keeping some of the state's most vulnerable kids, CBS Chicago's Chris Tye reports.
