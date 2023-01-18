Read full article on original website
Related
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Stuck at home, happy plants will keep me company
I am back being poorly. Confined to our London flat. Perhaps the long walks in driving Danish winter rain took more out of me than I’d realised. So my world has shrunk again. No Twelfth Night on Plot 29, a tradition here for Howard and me. A late Christmas commune with our north London land and whisky. Sometimes wiser older men. But not this year.
Comments / 0