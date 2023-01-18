Read full article on original website
County Extends Public Comment Period For Wonder Valley Inn Project
The County of San Bernardino has extended the Public Comment Period for the Wonder Valley Inn Project. The Wonder Valley Inn is a proposed hotel and resort project in the Morongo Basin east of Twentynine Palms that has been submitted to the Land Use Services Planning Department for review and consideration by the Planning Commission. The Planning Department has granted a 15-day extension of the comment period and will be accepting public comments on this initial study through Tuesday, February 22. Residents are encouraged to submit public comment on the Mitigated Negative Declaration to ensure their voices are heard by the Planning Commission. Public comments may be submitted through email to [email protected].
MVCSD Board Members approve “Study Sessions” to supplement regular meetings
Last night’s MVCSD meeting ran for nearly three hours with little accomplished, moving multiple agenda items to February’s meeting to give board members more time to consider each item. Sgt. Scalise opened the meeting reporting two successful missing person cases in Morongo Valley; an update on Operation Dust...
Morongo Basin’s lack of affordable housing main focus of MBCA meeting on Jan. 21
Affordable housing continues to be a major issue for residents of the hi desert, and the Morongo Basin Conservation Association will spotlight this ongoing problem at their annual meeting. Set for this Saturday morning (January 21), the Morongo Basin Conservation Association will present an overview of problem areas and propose...
29 Palms Tourism Business Improvement District Meeting Canceled tonight, Jan. 19
Tonight’s (January 19) meeting of the Twentynine Palms Tourism Business Improvement District Meeting has been cancelled. It has been rescheduled for a week from today, next Thursday, January 26. It will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Twentynine Palms City Hall.
Round Up at the Register to Support Junior Rangers
Joshua Tree offers young visitors the opportunity to join the National Park Service “family” as Junior Rangers. Interested youth complete a series of activities during a park visit, share their answers with a park ranger, and receive an official Junior Ranger badge. The Junior Ranger booklet is available...
Cactus Wren Book Exchange Set to Close in Yucca Valley
Yucca Valley’s beloved Cactus Wren Book Exchange will be closing the last chapter of its two-decade long story on February 7th, where all books will be half-off in the meantime for its massive sale of stock. I spoke with the owners, Joe DesCoteaux and his wife Leanne Abbott, about their 22-year legacy, their feelings about their building being sold, and what they plan to do after their doors close for good.
Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and JTNP sign new collaboration agreement
An agreement between Joshua Tree National Park and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians was signed yesterday (January 17), marking a new era of collaboration. Signed at a ceremony at Tribal headquarters in Coachella, the agreement will open new avenues for the sharing of resources in law enforcement, fire, and search and rescue. The Tribal government and the National Park will work together on educational activities in the park and on tribal land, and new trails will be established to connect the two distinct areas. The agreement also addresses the Desert Tortoise Program and planned transportation initiatives.
Book Sale to Benefit the Joshua Tree Branch Library
We have an alert to all book lovers – The Friends of the Joshua Tree Branch Library is holding a book sale tomorrow. Hardcover books will be sold for $1.00, art books will be sold for $2.00, paperback and children’s books will be twenty-five cents each. All proceeds generated from this sale of books will help fund programs at the Joshua Tree Branch Library. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Joshua Tree Branch Library, at the corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Park Blvd.
Marbles Launched from Truck Destroy Windows in Twentynine Palms
Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a vandal who launched marbles through the windows of three Twentynine Palms business on Wednesday night (January 18). Alamilla’s Taco Shop, Jelly Donut, and 9 Palms Inn, all located on Twentynine Palms Highway, each reported significant damage to windows at their businesses. Deputies say that an unknown subject, driving a pickup truck westbound on Twentynine Palms Highway, launched marbles out of the truck and towards the businesses, breaking glass. No injuries were reported, but the damage is estimated to be more than $2500.
YVHS Boys Soccer Bested By Coachella
The Yucca Valley High School Boys Soccer teams played at Coachella Valley High School last night (January 19). Junior Varsity lost 8 to 1, with the lone goal was scored by Freshman Jeremiah Meza. Coach Jorge Rodriguez named Enrique Perez as player of the game for his leadership and effort.
