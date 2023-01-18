Read full article on original website
Related
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
Poland says it might go rogue and send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Berlin's approval
Poland signaled last week that it wants to transfer Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, but it technically needs Germany to green light the move.
US News and World Report
Brazil Defense Minister Says Military Not Directly Involved in Brasilia Riots
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Minister of Defense Jose Mucio said on Friday that the country's armed forces were not directly involved in the riots by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed government buildings calling for a coup. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized the military...
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia’s war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges. Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings,...
Business minister boasted Britishvolt was Brexit success story months before collapse
Electric car battery firm planned to build large facility in Northumberland with government funds if it found investors
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
US News and World Report
Brexit Lifts Number of Million-Euro-A-Year Bankers in EU, Watchdog Says
LONDON (Reuters) - More Brexit-related relocations from London and rise in trading increased the number of bankers earning more than a million euros a year in the European Union by more than 40% in 2021, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Thursday. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said the number...
EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region
MOSCOW — (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which...
US News and World Report
Several Countries to Announce Sending Leopard Tanks to Ukraine - Lithuania
TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) - Several countries will announce sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Friday at a meeting at the German Ramstein Air Base, the Lithuanian defence minister said on Thursday. "Some of the countries will definitely send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, that is for sure", Arvydas...
CNBC
Global economic outlook may be less bad — but we're still not in a good place, IMF chief says
The IMF's Kristalina Georgieva said headline inflation was heading down and China's reopening was expected to boost global growth. The IMF is forecasting China's economy will outpace global growth of 2.7% this year, at 4.4%, after slipping below it for the first time in four decades last year. She also...
US News and World Report
Lavrov Says Russia Will 'Sober Up' NATO and EU
(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would do all it could to "sober up" the European Union and NATO, which he accused of setting out to weaken and defeat Russia. His comments came on the same day that former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned...
US News and World Report
Philippine Bank at Centre of Cyber Heist Appeals New York Court Loss to Bangladesh
MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: China Reopening? Good for Growth, but Tread With Caution
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China's reopening came...
BBC
Staffing levels blamed for Dumfries and Galloway wind farm planning delays
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The complexity of cases and small staff numbers have been blamed for a council's failure to decide on a string of wind farm applications in its area. It has resulted in a number of Dumfries and Galloway projects being taken to the Scottish...
TechCrunch
A new kind of PE fund plans to roll up German startups into potential unicorns and bigger exits
It’s part of the reason so many European startups end up heading to the U.S. The U.S. is one of the few markets where you can achieve decent scale, as well has have the potential to exit either through a sale to one of the global tech platforms or to the public markets.
US News and World Report
New German Defence Minister Says He Will Strengthen Army, Help Ukraine
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time...
US News and World Report
Iranian Currency Falls to Record Low Amid Isolation and Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to...
BBC
Wales ambulance strikes: Four more walkout days by Unite
Four more days of strikes by ambulance workers in Wales have been announced by the Unite union. The dates in February and March coincide with walkouts by GMB union ambulance staff in a pay dispute. On 6 February GMB nurses will join the ambulance strikers in the biggest NHS walkout...
Comments / 0