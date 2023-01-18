ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Brazil Defense Minister Says Military Not Directly Involved in Brasilia Riots

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Minister of Defense Jose Mucio said on Friday that the country's armed forces were not directly involved in the riots by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed government buildings calling for a coup. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized the military...
Action News Jax

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
US News and World Report

Brexit Lifts Number of Million-Euro-A-Year Bankers in EU, Watchdog Says

LONDON (Reuters) - More Brexit-related relocations from London and rise in trading increased the number of bankers earning more than a million euros a year in the European Union by more than 40% in 2021, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Thursday. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said the number...
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region

MOSCOW — (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which...
US News and World Report

Several Countries to Announce Sending Leopard Tanks to Ukraine - Lithuania

TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) - Several countries will announce sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Friday at a meeting at the German Ramstein Air Base, the Lithuanian defence minister said on Thursday. "Some of the countries will definitely send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, that is for sure", Arvydas...
US News and World Report

Lavrov Says Russia Will 'Sober Up' NATO and EU

(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would do all it could to "sober up" the European Union and NATO, which he accused of setting out to weaken and defeat Russia. His comments came on the same day that former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned...
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: China Reopening? Good for Growth, but Tread With Caution

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China's reopening came...
BBC

Staffing levels blamed for Dumfries and Galloway wind farm planning delays

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The complexity of cases and small staff numbers have been blamed for a council's failure to decide on a string of wind farm applications in its area. It has resulted in a number of Dumfries and Galloway projects being taken to the Scottish...
US News and World Report

New German Defence Minister Says He Will Strengthen Army, Help Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time...
US News and World Report

Iranian Currency Falls to Record Low Amid Isolation and Sanctions

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to...
BBC

Wales ambulance strikes: Four more walkout days by Unite

Four more days of strikes by ambulance workers in Wales have been announced by the Unite union. The dates in February and March coincide with walkouts by GMB union ambulance staff in a pay dispute. On 6 February GMB nurses will join the ambulance strikers in the biggest NHS walkout...

