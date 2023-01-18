There are some debuts that stick in the mind, for whatever reason. Mario Stanić scored a ridiculous goal in his first game for us back in 2000, and I’m far from alone in remembering that to this very day. Eden Hazard tried a backheel and fell over embarrassingly in the 2012 Community Shield; remember that very clearly as well. João Félix got sent off in his first outing just the other day, which might live in lore for a while (especially if he sticks around). Demba Ba’s debut even inspired us to do a Top 12 list back in 2013.

10 HOURS AGO