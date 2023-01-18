Read full article on original website
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, FA WSL; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
With last week’s Chelsea veruss Arsenal match ending in a 1-1 stalemate, the title challenge remains as you were. This means that any slip against other opposition is what the other will be waiting for. Arsenal, then, will be paying close attention to Chelsea’s second meeting with Liverpool, since the first was a shock season-opening win by the Reds.
Paul Ince Slams Players For ‘Not Competing’ In Stoke Hammering
The Royals had one of their heaviest defeats of the season after a 4-0 defeat against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. It is safe to say that Paul Ince was not a happy man after the defeat. Here is what he had to say - he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 28 - Sunderland vs Middlesbrough
The chance of any half-decent result was pretty much removed from our reach last weekend once the (very unimpressive) officials decided that Luke O’Nien’s strong and poorly mistimed tackle in the 18th minute was a straight red. It will be an ongoing debate for many if it was...
Saturday football open thread
Hey gang! Tottenham Hotspur may be hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some other Premier League football matches today. We have a full slate of Saturday matches, highlighted by Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the early match. And what’s funny about that is that LIverpool vs. Chelsea is a clash between the ninth and tenth teams in the table. Wild, huh?
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Arsenal vs. Manchester United match thread: bona fides
Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates today in a top of the Premier League table clash worthy of the fixture’s storied, acrimonious history. The Gunners will look to maintain / extend their lead over Manchester City. United will be trying to keep pace with the teams at the top. Both clubs need the full points. A draw isn’t a great result for either. It should be a cracking game.
Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool Strike Out Again With Weak Scoreless Draw
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Darwin Núñez are all on the bench as Jürgen Klopp tries a team featuring Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, and James Milner at right back to take on struggling Chelsea. First Half. It’s nearly a disaster right from the off when Chelsea manage...
Fan Focus: Boro fan Jonny gives us the inside track on Sunderland’s opponents
Matthew Crichton: When the two sides last met Chris Wilder was in charge. What led to his sacking back in October?. Jonny Bullock: Speaking to other clubs. This dates back to April of last year when Sean Dyche was sacked at Burnley. Wilder, instantly became the favourite and wouldn’t shoot down the rumours after multiple attempts of asking. Then once he finally confirmed it Boro’s form dropped through the floor and ended up finishing seventh after sitting comfortably in the playoffs.
Mykhailo Mudryk almost on song in Chelsea debut, already got a great song
There are some debuts that stick in the mind, for whatever reason. Mario Stanić scored a ridiculous goal in his first game for us back in 2000, and I’m far from alone in remembering that to this very day. Eden Hazard tried a backheel and fell over embarrassingly in the 2012 Community Shield; remember that very clearly as well. João Félix got sent off in his first outing just the other day, which might live in lore for a while (especially if he sticks around). Demba Ba’s debut even inspired us to do a Top 12 list back in 2013.
Klopp Talk: We Can Build On This
Liverpool and Chelsea drew 0-0 in a Premier League match that was exactly what it appeared to be: a matchup between two mid-table sides. On the surface, Jurgen Klopp picked a surprising XI—with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all starting the match on the bench—however, in truth, the manager simply appeared to be placing faith in the same crop of players who showed an ability to actually press the opposition in the midweek FA Cup victory over Wolves.
Bajcetic Reflects On First Premier League Start
It’s no secret that Liverpool’s midfield has struggled mightily for most of the current season. Injuries, fatigue, and poor form have plagued the players at the center of the park, and many of the side’s problems can be attributed to the midfield woes. One beneficiary of these conditions has been Stefan Bajcetic.
Five Things Paul Ince Should Consider To Overcome Stoke City
Paul Ince’s side will be travelling north to take on 20th-placed Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday and will be expecting to come away with a result from Alex Neil’s struggling squad. Reading have already taken three points off the Potters at the start of September...
Official: Chelsea sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven
Chelsea’s January spending spree to end all January spending sprees continues today with the arrival of 20-year-old winger Noni Madueke for a cool £35m from PSV Eindhoven. That fee takes our total spend to £140m this month, doubling our previous winter record, from January 2011 (the Fernando Torres and David Luiz window).
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Our first match of the season was already one of the biggest upsets in the Women’s Super League, when recently promoted outfit Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 and made many start to question whether the Blues would be able to reclaim the title. That episode was quickly proven to be...
Stoke City 4-0 Reading: Down Without A Fight
Even though it might not have looked like it at the first sight, today’s trip to Stoke City was a tricky one for the Royals. First, because there is this famous cup tie against Manchester United next week. Although Paul Ince has banned his players from talking about it and admitted that he would rather claim three points against the Potters than avoiding defeat at Old Trafford, everyone knows how easily your focus can be distracted.
Leicester City Complete The Signing of Victor Kristiansen
Leicester City have signed left-back Victor Kristiansen from Danish side FC Copenhagen for a reported fee of €20 million. The Denmark U21 international is the Foxes’ first new signing of the January 2023 transfer window. Having completed his physical, the 20 year-old could be available for selection on Saturday against Brighton and Hove Albion. Realistically, he will likely have to wait until the FA Cup match against Walsall on 28 January to make his bow for City as he hasn’t featured for his club since the World Cup break.
West Ham vs Everton - Match Preview | Lampard and Moyes on the edge
Roll up, roll up, it’s time for El Sackio. The winner gets David Moyes. Yep, Everton travel to fellow strugglers West Ham with both manager’s jobs on the line. If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. And let’s face it we all need a bit of a...
Everton Under 21s keep Premier League Cup hopes very much alive
Everton’s youthful Under 21 team, shorn of recent regulars Tom Cannon (on loan at Preston), Stan Mills, Reece Welch, Isaac Price (all training with the first team squad) and Seb Quirk (finalising a transfer to Accrington Stanley) made the long trip south to play against Southampton. Their aim was to try to ensure they progress from this season’s Premier League Cup group stages to the knockout phase.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
The recent history between Eagles and Magpies comes down to a stalemate: two games, two goalless draws. The first one came early in the Premier League season with the two squads finding it impossible to score a goal against each other on the turf of St James’ Park. The...
