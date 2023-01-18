Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
FERES, Greece (AP) — An official in Greece says the country has prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers. A Greek minister was speaking Saturday to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom Saturday as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s northeast. Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos told the envoys that “countries of first reception” such as Greece can’t bear by themselves the numbers of migrants. Greece is expanding the existing 27-kilometer (17-mile) steel border wall to eventually cover most of the 192-kilometer (120-mile) land border with Turkey.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
KEYT
Kenya tourist boat capsizes; 3 dead, 1 missing
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say that three people have been killed and at least one person is missing after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the southeast of the country. Around two dozen people were rescued. The cause of the capsizing on Saturday wasn’t immediately known. The boat was carrying 29 people and 15 of them were foreigners. The vessel overturned at the Watamu Marine National Park and Reserve which is north of Mombasa. The nationalities of the foreigners who were involved weren’t immediately revealed.
KEYT
Gang war in Haitian capital leaves at least 3 police dead
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One of Haiti’s gangs stormed a key part of Port-Au-Prince, battling with Haitian police throughout the day and leaving at least three officers dead. The violence in the capital Friday was the latest episode of lawlessness that has torn through the Caribbean nation. A police union official says a police patrol was ambushed by gang gunmen Friday morning, setting off fighting that continued throughout the day. Tensions remain high Saturday. Police say at least three officers died in the violence, one was missing and one was treated at a hospital for bullet wounds. Haiti has struggled with endemic violence for years, but it has escalated since the 2021 killing of former President Jovenel Moïse threw the country into lawlessness.
KEYT
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop’s family is left shaken
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One of the country’s nearly 200 gangs ambushed his police unit that morning, sending gunfire echoing through the streets in an unexpected area: A mansion-lined stretch of the country’s capital Port-Au-Prince. It left three officers dead, one wounded and another missing. The firefight is just the latest example of how Haitian gangs have grown in power and expanded in reach, leaving much of the population terrorized. While the United Nations estimates that 60% of Port-Au-Prince is controlled by the gangs, nowadays most Haitians on the street reckon that number is closer to to 100%. Haiti has struggled with endemic gang violence for years, but the country has spiraled into lawlessness after the 2021 killing of former President Jovenel Moïse.
KEYT
Militants attack police post in Pakistan, killing 2 officers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say militants attacked a police checkpoint in northern Pakistan late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another. Officials say the attack happened late Saturday in Zardad Dahri, which is in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The shooting came two days after a similar attack in Khyber district that killed three police officers and wounded two. No one claimed responsiblity for Saturday’s attack. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the Khyber attack. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.
KEYT
Bali welcomes back 1st flight from China as COVID rules ease
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A direct flight from China has landed in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for the first time in nearly three years after the route was suspended due to the pandemic. At least 210 people were on board the chartered plane on Sunday operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air from Shenzhen in China’s southern Guangdong province. The flight followed China’s decision to lift strict international travel restrictions announced on January 8 and it coincided with Lunar New Year, which was being marked on Sunday. The route will operate once a week during its initial phase, according to a spokesperson for Lion Air.
KEYT
Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand leader, picks deputy
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank. Hipkins got the unanimous support of lawmakers from his party after he was the only candidate to enter the contest to replace Jacinda Ardern, who shocked the nation Thursday when she announced she was resigning after more than five years as leader. Hipkins will be officially sworn in to his new role on Wednesday. He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition.
KEYT
Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys have visited Kosovo and Serbia as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions and help secure a reconciliation agreement between the two. Envoys from the United States, the European Union, France, Germany and Italy met with Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Kosovo and in Belgrade with Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday. EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak said a proposal presented to Pristina and Belgrade last year remains “the best way” for the normalization of Kosovo-Serbia ties. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo’s statehood.
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia’s war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges. Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings,...
KEYT
India backs Sri Lanka to secure IMF bailout plan amid crisis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India’s foreign minister says his country has given financial assurances to the International Monetary Fund to facilitate a bailout plan to help neighboring Sri Lanka emerge from its worst economic crisis, in a first formal announcement from one of the island nation’s creditors. India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar announced the support Friday while on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka, where he met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and other Cabinet ministers. Sri Lanka and the IMF have reached a preliminary agreement on a $2.9 billion bailout plan over four years, but final approval depends on assurances given by creditors on the debt restructuring.
KEYT
China says 80% of population have had Covid-19, as millions travel for Lunar New Year
Eight in 10 people in China have now been infected with Covid-19, a prominent government scientist has claimed. Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Saturday — the eve of the Lunar New Year — that the present “wave of epidemic has already infected about 80% of the people” in the country of 1.4 billion people.
KEYT
Struggling pig kills butcher at slaughterhouse in Hong Kong
A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city’s police said. The 61-year-old butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on the city’s northern outskirts close to its border with mainland China, was knocked to the ground by the struggling pig and sustained a wound from a 40 centimeter (15 inch) meat cleaver, police told CNN.
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region
MOSCOW — (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which...
Business minister boasted Britishvolt was Brexit success story months before collapse
Electric car battery firm planned to build large facility in Northumberland with government funds if it found investors
KEYT
Pair charged with hiding Russian oligarch’s ties to yacht
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government. An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and Swiss national. The Justice Department says he was an employee of Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire Russian oligarch and ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Another defendant, Richard Masters, was arrested by Spain at the request of U.S. authorities. He’s a British businessman who ran a yacht management company in Palma de Mallorca, Spain — where Vekselberg’s yacht, Tango, was seized last April.
KEYT
‘If war breaks out … I will just become cannon fodder:’ In Taiwan, ex-conscripts feel unprepared for potential China conflict
Rising concerns over increasingly aggressive military maneuvers by China have prompted Taiwan to extend the mandatory military service period most of its young men must serve. But former conscripts interviewed by CNN say Taipei will need to do far more than that if it is to make the training effective.
KEYT
UK leader Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined by police for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car. Sunak has apologized for making an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England on Thursday. Lancashire Police said Friday it has looked into the video and “issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.” The conditional offer means that the person fined accepts guilt but doesn’t have to go to court. Police didn’t say how much Sunak was fined.
Comments / 0