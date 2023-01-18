Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Defied Winter's Fashion Rules in an Extreme Crop Top
No matter the weather, Emily Ratajowski wears what she wants, when she wants. A suede jacket and boots during a heatwave? Yes. Tube tops in the dead of winter? Most definitely. And yesterday, she broke the fashion rules once again when she stepped out in an unseasonable crop top for a mid-afternoon stroll.
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Kendall Jenner Paired a Grinchy Green Dress with Black Latex Opera Gloves
The holidays may be over, but Kendall Jenner's wardrobe is still channeling everyone's favorite Christmas-movie supervillain. In the best way possible, of course. On Friday, the reality star attended the Sake Ceremony at the Atlantis Palm hotel to inaugurate the grand reopening of Nobu Dubai while wearing a chartreuse midi dress that gave off major Grinch vibes. And while the bright green Victoria Beckham dress — complete with flutter sleeves, a high neckline, and a ruched waist — was Dr. Seuss all the way, the rest of Kendall's outfit was femme fatale meets sorceress.
Gabrielle Union Brought Back the Color-Blocking Trend in the Glitziest Gown
Gabrielle Union and her latest red carpet look are resurrecting the 2010s color-blocking trend, but in a much more subtle — and arguably, wearable — way. Rather than mixing together Crayola-like colors that clashed (bright red and yellow, or even purple), Union's outfit, instead, combined a trio of muted tones.
Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants
Hailey Bieber is hands-down the expert when it comes to athleisure-chic dressing. Whether she's leaving pilates in hot pants and a winter coat or luxe leather and a sports bra, it's always an effortless slay. So it should come as a surprise to no one that the model stepped out in a super oversized sweatshirt and made it look like it belongs on the runway.
‘SNL’ Parodies ’M3GAN‘ With Allison Williams Cameo, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
Horror movie M3GAN has been a such a breakout boxoffice hit, a sequel already has been greenlighted. What’s more, the film’s titular character — an AI doll who kills people while protecting the orphaned girl she was given to by her aunt (Allison Williams) — has become a gay icon. This is the theme Saturday Night Live honed in on with its M3GAN spoof, featuring Chloe Fineman with another flawless impersonation as the humanoid droid doll and host Aubrey Plaza as M3GAN 2.0, the star of the sequel which “promises to be even more gay.” The two enjoy a warm reception...
Anne Hathaway’s ‘Eileen’ Is Dark, Explosive, and Has One Helluva Ending
Eileen’s first image is through a car windshield as the vehicle’s interior fills with smoke. Consider that haze a multifaceted metaphor—for pent-up desire, lethal suffocation, and liberating concealment—as well as a potential case of the Chekhov’s gun principle.That said, a real firearm also plays a part in William Oldroyd’s adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh’s book of the same name, which premiered Friday at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film interweaves elements from his prior Lady Macbeth, Todd Haynes’ Carol, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and various 1940s noirs and 1950s melodramas into something sultry, sinister, and—thanks to a neck-snapping...
Priyanka Chopra and Her Daughter Malti Marie Wore Matching Red Dresses on the Cover of 'British Vogue'
The most important audience to Priyanka Chopra is the one right beside her — daughter Malti Marie. As the cover star for British Vogue’s February 2023 issue, the actor, producer, and entrepreneur opened up about motherhood and how nothing could have prepared her for this next role. “It’s...
Everybody’s In: Celebrating a New Era of Impact
Cover star Shania Twain says her songs belong to everybody, influencer David Lopez builds empathy through beauty, Vic Mensa celebrates the diaspora — being “in” isn’t about exclusivity anymore, it’s about making meaning for everyone. InStyle’s mantra is “Everybody’s in,” and that means we work...
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore a Hat From Everybody's Favorite TV Show
Ah, celebrities — they're just like us. They even binge watch and rep nostalgic merch from their favorite TV shows, too. Case in point: Zoë Kravitz stepped out wearing a Sex and the City baseball cap. And I couldn't help but wonder, would the actress ever make a cameo in And Just Like That...?
Shania Twain Says Her Songs Belong to Everybody
Shania Twain is ready to party. It's evident when she mentions the new vibes on her upcoming album, Queen of Me, out on Feb. 3, when she brings up Champagne (name a more festive beverage), and when her eyes light up at the mention of the sky-high black mohawk she wore moments ago for this shoot. When she's presented with the option to start with easy questions about her upcoming release and tour or get right to the hard stuff, she doesn't hesitate and says she always does the harder things on her to-do list first. All the better to celebrate after.
Elyse Fox Started a Club for Sad Girls and Now She Works With Selena Gomez
From the outside looking in, Elyse Fox was thriving. She had moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming a filmmaker — and was actually succeeding. But her professional achievements were no match for an inner turmoil she was secretly braving. “I had my dream job, I...
Dua Lipa's Recording Studio Attire Included a Fuzzy Vest and a Billowy Blouse
After months of waiting, Dua Lipa has finally given fans a much-needed indication that new music is on the horizon. And in true Dua fashion, she did it with a photo dump — OOTD mirror selfie and all. On Friday, the singer teased new music to her Instagram followers...
Dua Lipa Wore a Single-Buttoned Tweed Jacket with Nothing Underneath
Dua Lipa is redefining the meaning of business casual one outfit at a time. From blingy blazers and bra tops to plunging LBDs layered underneath boxy jackets, the pop star clearly has her own distinctive definition of professional style. And yesterday's outfit was a prime example. On Friday, Dua delivered...
Dakota Johnson's Triple-Denim Outfit Included a Cropped Corset
Forget the typical two-piece Canadian tuxedo, because Dakota Johnson just upped the ante with a denim-on-denim-on-denim look while attending the 2023 Sundance Film Festival's inaugural night in Park City, Utah. On Thursday, Johnson stepped out for the formal occasion in not a dress, or even a pantsuit, but rather a...
Dakota Johnson Tucked Her Straight-Leg Jeans Into Boots Like It Was 2002
Dakota Johnson is continuing to make controversial denim choices at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. After stepping out for the event's inaugural night in denim-on-denim...on-denim comprised of a midriff-baring corset, pleated jeans in the same wash, and a matching double-breasted coat, the actress was at it againthe next day — this time, in blue jeans styled in a way that we haven't seen since the early '00s.
