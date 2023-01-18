Shania Twain is ready to party. It's evident when she mentions the new vibes on her upcoming album, Queen of Me, out on Feb. 3, when she brings up Champagne (name a more festive beverage), and when her eyes light up at the mention of the sky-high black mohawk she wore moments ago for this shoot. When she's presented with the option to start with easy questions about her upcoming release and tour or get right to the hard stuff, she doesn't hesitate and says she always does the harder things on her to-do list first. All the better to celebrate after.

