Big Bear Lake, CA

Eagle delivers 2 eggs in California nest watched by web cam

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A bald eagle has laid two eggs this month in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatchings via an online live feed.

Mother eagle Jackie delivered the second egg Saturday afternoon amid a snowstorm near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles. The first egg came Jan. 11.

The group Friends of Big Bear Valley , which installed the web cam, says Jackie's partner, a male bald eagle named Shadow, has been sharing egg-warming duties.

More than 3,200 people were viewing the video feed Tuesday afternoon. It showed an eagle nestling on the eggs as winds blew through the snow-covered San Bernardino National Forest.

Eagle eggs typically incubate for about 35 days.

