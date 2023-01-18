ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Person dies in custody after Raleigh police use stun gun

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A person died Tuesday morning after officers used a stun gun to apprehend the individual, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The News & Observer reported that officers were patrolling in Southeast Raleigh when they came across a suspicious vehicle and decided to make an arrest. Police did not provide details about the person or circumstances of the arrest.

“The subject ran from officers," Police Chief Estella Patterson said Tuesday at City Hall. "During that time, officers tried to get the individual in custody. They resisted, and a taser was deployed.”

Patterson said the person became unresponsive after being tased and handcuffed, and officers used “life-saving measures.” The person later died in the hospital. Their identity wasn't immediately released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the matter, as is typical in use-of-force cases. Police will also produce a report for the city manager on what happened within five business days.

Six officers have been placed on administrative duty in relation to the death.

“I will tell you,” Patterson said, “any time there is a loss of life, that is taken very seriously by this police department.”

