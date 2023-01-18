Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell heading in, Eddie surf contest called on for Sunday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will be limited across the the state. Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend, especially over the western half of the state. A more robust cold front from the northwest will approach Kauai on Saturday afternoon/evening. Rainfall chances once again rise across Kauai and possibly Oahu Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west facing shores as a long-anticipated northwest swell is set to arrive. The Honolulu National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui.
First Alert Forecast: More showers for Kauai and Oahu as we await an ‘Eddie-’sized swell
A front is forecast to stall northwest of Kauai, bringing some wetter and unsettled conditions mainly for the Garden Isle and Niihau Saturday, and Oahu by Saturday afternoon. Weather will be drier and on the hazy side for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. More stable conditions should move...
First Alert Forecast: More showers heading in soon, huge swell expected over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of upper level disturbances passing north of the islands will lead to a more unstable airmass for the next few days, especially over the western end of the chain. These disturbances, combined with moisture riding in on southerly winds, will lead to an increase in shower coverage and intensity for mainly Kauai and Oahu as we head into Thursday. Unsettled weather is expected to persist into the weekend, but the atmsophere should become drier and more stable by Sunday as trade winds make a long-awaited return.
East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022
Things are picking up on the Pacific satellite as storms brew north of the state. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM HST.
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie
HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers will be competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
‘The Eddie’ is back on! Organizers confirm big wave surf contest as large swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is a go, organizers said Thursday. The contest is set to begin on Sunday for its 34th edition dedicated to the North Shore’s legendary waterman. Clyde Aikau — the organizer of the contest and brother of Eddie Aikau —...
2 hospitalized following garbage truck accident
The Maui Police Department said a contraflow is in place on Honoapiilani Highway near mile marker 8 following a single-vehicle accident.
California teen on a mission to make record-breaking swim in the Kaiwi Channel
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-breaking swim attempt is underway in the Kaiwi Channel. A young girl from California hopes to become the youngest person to make the grueling 28 mile journey from Molokai to Oahu. Covered in sunscreen, 15-year-old Maya Merhige set out Wednesday night just after 5:30 p.m. from...
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 9 through Jan. 15.
Memorial service set for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa
A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
Sunrise Book Club: "Local" is a memoir of life in Hawaii
Ever swam from Molokai to Oahu? This California teen is attempting the 28-mile swim. 15-year-old Maya Merhige hopes to become the youngest person to make the grueling 28 mile journey from Molokai to Oahu. Sunrise Sports: Jesse Sapolu. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Farrington Grad and 4-time Super Bowl...
5 tons of marine debris airlifted from Kahoolawe destined for recycling
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An estimated five tons of marine debris was airlifted from Kahoolawe to Maui, with most of it destined for a second life thanks to recycling. Every three years, staff from the Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission and volunteers embark on a project to clean a veritable potpourri of trash, mostly plastic, from Kanapou Beach on the island’s eastern side.
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
Hot Yoga Waikiki is using new technology to enhance Yoga sessions
Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders who say they need help to weather a tough economy this year. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Caution tape remains at the...
Team Mauka outlasts Team Makai to win 2023 Polynesian Bowl
A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
Ever swam from Molokai to Oahu? This California teen is attempting the 28-mile swim
HNN News Brief (Jan. 19, 2023) Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal film set shooting. The family of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed at a Hawaii Island camp is now taking legal action against the Boy Scouts of America. Plus, new court documents say the mother of Hilo double murder suspect Joshua Ho told officers he was having a schizophrenic episode.
Vog continues to blanket skylines as Kilauea impacts air quality statewide
Another village aimed at housing Oahu’s homeless is in the works. Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
