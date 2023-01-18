ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west facing shores as a long-anticipated northwest swell is set to arrive. The Honolulu National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui.
First Alert Forecast: More showers heading in soon, huge swell expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of upper level disturbances passing north of the islands will lead to a more unstable airmass for the next few days, especially over the western end of the chain. These disturbances, combined with moisture riding in on southerly winds, will lead to an increase in shower coverage and intensity for mainly Kauai and Oahu as we head into Thursday. Unsettled weather is expected to persist into the weekend, but the atmsophere should become drier and more stable by Sunday as trade winds make a long-awaited return.
East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Memorial service set for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa

A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession.
Sunrise Book Club: "Local" is a memoir of life in Hawaii

Ever swam from Molokai to Oahu? This California teen is attempting the 28-mile swim. 15-year-old Maya Merhige hopes to become the youngest person to make the grueling 28 mile journey from Molokai to Oahu.
5 tons of marine debris airlifted from Kahoolawe destined for recycling

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An estimated five tons of marine debris was airlifted from Kahoolawe to Maui, with most of it destined for a second life thanks to recycling. Every three years, staff from the Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission and volunteers embark on a project to clean a veritable potpourri of trash, mostly plastic, from Kanapou Beach on the island’s eastern side.
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
Hot Yoga Waikiki is using new technology to enhance Yoga sessions

Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders who say they need help to weather a tough economy this year.
Team Mauka outlasts Team Makai to win 2023 Polynesian Bowl

A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession.
Ever swam from Molokai to Oahu? This California teen is attempting the 28-mile swim

HNN News Brief (Jan. 19, 2023) Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal film set shooting. The family of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed at a Hawaii Island camp is now taking legal action against the Boy Scouts of America. Plus, new court documents say the mother of Hilo double murder suspect Joshua Ho told officers he was having a schizophrenic episode.
