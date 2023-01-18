Acadiana experiencing a shortage of pediatric medicine

Pharmacies in Acadiana are seeing a shortage in pediatric medications used to combat symptoms of the flu and RSV even as influenza rates decrease to moderate levels.

Pharmacists say they don’t see supply fulfilling the demand soon.

Ashley Berthelot, Marketing Director for Special Arts Pharmacy, says medications like Amoxil, Augmentin, and Omnicef are all in shortage.

“Parents across Acadiana as well as across the country are struggling to find basic medication for their children. Ranging from Tylenol and Motrin which a lot of those shelves are empty right now. But also more alarming are the three most common antibiotics that children need whenever they’re being treated for bacterial infections such as strep throat or ear infection,” Berthelot says.

These medications typically help with pediatric pain or flu-like symptoms, this affects kids ranging from infants to six and seven-year-olds.

Berthelot says doctors are now looking at alternative options to address pediatric symptoms.

“There are different protocols when these medications are unobtainable. Some practitioners will choose a wait-and-see for children. Maybe to see, if their ear infections clean up,” Berthelot says.

Berthelot says compound pharmacists like Special Arts are helping distribute medication around Acadiana.

“Typically what we call a commercial-based product is what we receive from your regular pharmacy. But whenever those become unavailable for various reasons compounding can help by making the need of that shortage. By making it in the lab” Berthelot says.

“It’s all really important if your child is going to have a surgical procedure, but just be aware that those things are going to fall off right now,” she added.

If your child is in need of any medication check with your local healthcare provide, if you’re feeling the pinch of the shortage ask your doctor about the compounding option.

