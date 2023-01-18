ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlo, MT

Water issue forces Charlo schools to move to remote learning

By Mark Thorsell
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzLde_0kIrXCL700

UPDATE: 9:15 a.m. - Jan. 19, 2023

CHARLO - The water is back on and in-person learning has resumed at Charlo Schools after a tumultuous day of digging for a broken pipe. ( Full update here. )

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLO – A continued lack of water in some buildings has forced schools in Charlo to move to remote learning.

A social media post states the issue began on Monday when water was only available in the elementary school building.

Water is not available for the kitchen, and the boiler and no restroom facilities are available for grades six through 12 students.

A Tuesday post noted although progress is being made in restoring water, remote learning is continuing on Wednesday.

“We have made progress with correcting the water issue but are not quite sure everything will be up and running correctly in time to hold classes,” the post states.

School officials say an announcement will be made by 5 p.m. on Wednesday about whether remote learning will continue in Charlo.

Anyone with questions about the situation can contact Charlo schools at 406- 644-2206.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

MHSA amends guidelines for co-ops, announces school realignments

HELENA — The Montana High School Association has amended its rules for co-ops, announcing Thursday that any schools whose combined enrollment exceeds the maximum limit for a class will compete in the next class up. The decision was made at the MHSA's annual meeting Monday in Missoula. The amendment...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 514 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,654,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,612 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,300 doses have been administered and 78,430 people are fully immunized. 64% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Lawmaker Introduces Library Funding Bill

A new measure working its way through the state legislature seeks to increase funding for all eligible public libraries across Montana, even if the bill won’t benefit those in its sponsor’s own district. Introduced by Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, House Bill 91 would raise ImagineIF Libraries’ state funding level...
KALISPELL, MT
z100missoula.com

One Less Missoula Grocer Without Self Check Out Looming

It is now official, there is at least one fewer grocery store in Missoula that won't be without "self" check out stations very soon. My neighborhood grocery store is currently installing "self" check out stations. I knew it was only a matter of time, but I always admired and appreciated that they didn't have them.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s airport gun seizures set new record

Nearly twice as many people tried to carry a gun through security at a Montana airport in 2023. But officers with the Transportation Security Administration say while that's a concerning number, it actually mirrors the trend of more gun seizures in other states. And it was Billings, not Missoula with...
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

KPAX

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy