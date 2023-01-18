With the constant fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market, investors need to make smarter decisions for future-proofing their investments. Choosing the most suitable token to add to one’s portfolio can be difficult, especially when investors have to choose from popular tokens like Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While still new in the market, Snowfall Protocol has gained massive traction, causing crypto enthusiasts to shift from Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) to SNW. So, which token should investors go for? Read ahead to find out as we discuss their latest developments and price movements.

1 DAY AGO