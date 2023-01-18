Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet
Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
Cardano (ADA) Had the Second Largest Drawdown Last Year and 200 Million Ripple (XRP) Tokens Traded by Whales, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Looks to Gain 1000X
The crypto market is ever-exciting with constantly changing prices. The bearish and bullish trends aren’t as straightforward as they seem, and can be due to artificial inflations. Let’s understand how Cardano (ADA) price crash from last year is a determining factor and what the whale activity for Ripple (XRP) means. We’ll also compare how Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) steady progress is an opportunity for investors.
Cardano Is The Most Loved Crypto In This Part Of The World, Study Reveals
The Cardano blockchain and its community have been building a close relationship with Africa, and the results are paying off. According to a report from Coin Kick-off, this cryptocurrency is the most loved in the region. The report used data from social media platforms and analyzed it with Artificial Intelligence...
Why Crypto Software Company ConsenSys Is Sacking Nearly 100 Staff
New York City-headquartered ConsenSys, the crypto software firm and parent company behind MetaMask, is sacking 11% of its personnel, Reuters reported, Thursday. Even though 2023 is barely a month old, the digital currency sector has already undergone a number of ups and downs. The crypto market lost about $2 trillion...
CoinDesk Might Have Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson As Potential Buyer
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the blockchain network Cardano, is interested in purchasing CoinDesk, DCG’s media arm, despite the company’s current difficulties. According to Yahoo! Finance, Hoskinson’s reasoning as to why he has shown strong interest in buying up DCG’s media unit is that he believes journalism integrity should be restored. The Cardano co-founder’s interest was made known after CoinDesk announced its exploration of a possible sale.
Dogecoin Cuts CO2 Emissions By 25%, Becomes 3rd Fastest Crypto At Slashing Carbon Footprint
As a result of the coordinated efforts of chain developers and billionaire Elon Musk, the annual carbon emissions of Dogecoin decreased by around a quarter in 2022, making the meme token one of the quickest crypto assets at reducing carbon discharge. According to a recent research by foreign currency data...
BREAKING NEWS: Crypto Lender Genesis Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy As Crisis Deepens
Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of embattled cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest firm to cave in to pressure in the wake of FTX’s precipitous decline. Thursday, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New...
Breaking: New FTX CEO John Ray Says Exchange Could Be Relaunched
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the new CEO and chief of the bankruptcy proceedings for FTX, John Ray, is thinking about relaunching the platform. The executive is exploring options to re-launch the trading venue and raise money to repay its customers. Ray appointed a task force...
Convex (CVX) Updates its Staking Process, Curve (CRV) up 8.62%, Snowfall Protocol releases working prototype of staking app
The little surge across the crypto market has motivated existing protocols to revamp their projects and level up with new entrants. DeFi protocols were not left out as Convex Finance works on updating its staking process. Automated Market Maker, Curve has also seen a surge in users and value by up to 8.62% over the past few days.
Solana (SOL) blockchain activity remains high despite FTX Chapter 11 proceedings, Avalanche (AVAX) Slips 2% As Grayscale Dumps it From Large Cap Fund, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) price increases dramatically in 2023
With the constant fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market, investors need to make smarter decisions for future-proofing their investments. Choosing the most suitable token to add to one’s portfolio can be difficult, especially when investors have to choose from popular tokens like Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While still new in the market, Snowfall Protocol has gained massive traction, causing crypto enthusiasts to shift from Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) to SNW. So, which token should investors go for? Read ahead to find out as we discuss their latest developments and price movements.
Indian IT Minister Refutes Central Bank’s Stance On Crypto
India’s junior minister of electronics and information technology (IT), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has recently released a statement about crypto that is not in consonance with the central bank’s view. Chandrasekhar mentioned that there was no issue with crypto in India if all laws pertaining to the industry were followed....
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Shoots Upwards But Toncoin (TON) And Bitcoin SV (BSV) Continue To Struggle
Over the past few months, there have been many changes in how investors feel about the cryptocurrency market. Some investors have decided to sell their holdings in certain projects in favor of others. Investors have started to have second thoughts as Bitcoin SV (BSV), and Toncoin (TON) tend to struggle....
Polygon (MATIC) tests zero-knowledge rollups, Polkadot’s (DOT) Astar Network Introduces XVM Functionality, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) grows over 400% in less than 3 months
The cryptocurrency market seems to be slowly recovering from a bearish year. Tokens such as Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) have shown dramatic shifts in their prices, following some development activities. However, one cryptocurrency that is shooting ahead of these tokens is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Though it is a new cryptocurrency, it has already given major benefits to holders. In this article, we’re going to discuss the current status of Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfall Protocol, and why SNW is performing better.
National Australia Bank Introduces New Stablecoin To Enhance Region’s Digital Economy
The massive potential and ability of blockchain, as well as stablecoins, have resulted in the growing awareness of the technology, and its continuous adoption attracts big firms and entities to utilize it. The latest notable adopter of blockchain technology is now the National Australia Bank (NAB). According to a report...
UAE Sees Key Role For Crypto As Gulf State Eyes To Boost Trading Policies
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is looking to adopt cryptocurrency in a ‘major role’ in its trading policies, according to a report by Bloomberg. Speaking with Bloomberg Television in Davos, Switzerland – where the World Economic Forum is currently being held – UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, Thani Al-Zeyoudi, made some positive statements on the potential role of cryptocurrency in the economy of the gulf nation.
Aptos price spike raises suspicions of price manipulation, Cardano price jumps up, and Snowfall Protocol close to selling out phase 3 early
Cryptocurrency prices are pumping hard, and everyone is rushing to FOMO their favorite coins. Cardano is recovering from its 52-week low, and Aptos’s sudden price surge sparks rumors of price manipulations. The year’s highlight is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) taking over the headline with its disruptive features aimed at improving communication between more than 200 blockchain networks.
StorX Network (SRX) is Now Listed on Coinstore.com.
StorX Network ($SRX) is listed on Coinstore.com – a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 2,300,000 users allowing individuals and institutions to buy, sell, and trade over 1,000 cryptocurrencies. Coinstore.com will offer the SRX community a simple buy/sell crypto feature for beginners, advanced cryptocurrency spots, and futures trading dashboards. The...
Decentraland (LAND) and STEPN (GMT) Are Interesting Projects But Don’t Have The Same ROI Potential As Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Decentraland (LAND) and STEPN (GMT) have been talked about a lot in the crypto world in recent months, but they don’t have the same return of investment potential as Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Decentraland (LAND) is an Ethereum-based virtual reality platform where users can build and explore 3D worlds. STEPN (GMT) is a social token that rewards people for walking.
Shiba Inu Rises Another 4%, Becomes Most Traded Token Among Top 100 Ethereum Whales
Shiba Inu has seen 4% gains in the past 24 hours as the meme coin becomes the most traded token among the top 100 Ethereum whales. As per data from the crypto whale tracker service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu has been the number one traded coin among the 100 biggest Ethereum whales today.
