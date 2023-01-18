Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
AirTag on victim’s key ring leads Chicago cops to armed robbers, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two parolees are in custody after Chicago police tracked a robbery victim’s stolen AirTag to locate them in a stolen getaway car, prosecutors said. Giovanni Hernandez and Timothy Evangelio, both 24, were ordered held without bail on Friday afternoon by Judge Maryam Ahmad. The Illinois Department of Corrections is also moving to revoke both men’s parole status.
cwbchicago.com
Robbers beat, pistol-whip man in Lakeview
Chicago — Armed robbers beat and pistol-whipped a man as he walked in Lakeview overnight, Chicago police said. The 31-year-old was walking in the 3200 block of North Southport when three men stepped out of a black Jetta around 2:40 a.m. The group beat the man and hit him in the face with a handgun, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Woman, 18, shot in West Loop hotel room
Chicago — A suspect is in custody after an 18-year-old woman was shot inside a West Loop hotel room on Saturday morning. The incident may be domestic-related. Chicago police responded to calls of a person shot in the Hampton Inn, 116 North Jefferson, around 11:35 a.m. and found the victim in a fourth-floor lobby area. She was taken in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to her torso.
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.
On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber on Green Line
SkyCam 9 flew above the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago
A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
Drive-by shooting: Man fatally shot on Cragin sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was killed in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago mayor wants tamale vendors to go cashless to prevent robberies, opponent suggests hunting down fleeing suspects ‘like rabbits’
Chicago police should run after fleeing suspects and “hunt them down like a rabbit.”. Too terrified to work, thanks to a wave of robberies by heavily armed men, Little Village street vendors should protect themselves by converting to cashless payment systems. Those public safety improvement ideas, offered by Willie...
cwbchicago.com
Armed men rob 14-year-old in Ravenswood
Chicago — Armed men robbed a 14-year-old boy as he walked in Ravenswood on Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police. The teen was in the 1500 block of West Sunnyside when a white Porsche stopped near him around 4:34 p.m., a CPD spokesperson said. Two men got out of the Porsche, pointed a gun at him, and told him to give them his property.
2 teens shot after verbal altercation with gunman on South Side, Chicago police say
One teen was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the back, police said.
Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after falsely telling officers he was victim of armed carjacking
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged after falsely telling police he fled a traffic stop Friday morning because he was the victim of an armed carjacking in north suburban Niles. Wilfredo Monge Jr., 25, was charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a...
cwbchicago.com
Carrying a gun during Lakeview looting spree earns man a 69-month federal prison sentence
A Chicago man has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison for illegally carrying a handgun during a looting spree in Lakeview during a night of widespread civil unrest on May 31, 2020. Ricky Green, 28, was convicted by a jury last year and received a 69-month prison...
cwbchicago.com
Cops warn of auto thefts from downtown parking garages
Chicago police are warning about a series of auto thefts from parking garages in Streeterville, River North, and Goose Island. CPD said victims have parked their cars inside garages and returned to find them missing, but police did not say how the cars were stolen. Interestingly, none of the stolen vehicles listed on CPD’s alert are Hyundais or Kias, two models with faulty ignition designs that make them easy to steal by using a USB plug as a key.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery teams returned Saturday morning, targeting 7 victims from Bucktown to Little Village
Chicago — After taking a few days off, armed robbery crews returned Saturday morning for another crime spree that stretched from Bucktown and Logan Square to Little Village and West Town. Similar waves of armed hold-ups have been reported in the area for weeks. At least seven people were...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek man who allegedly punched CTA passenger in face
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of randomly punching a person on a CTA platform earlier this week. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6:52 a.m. on a CTA Blue Line platform at 19 North Dearborn Street in the Loop. According to...
cwbchicago.com
Serial burglar stole doorbell camera, threatened victim, and even took gifts from under a Christmas tree, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago woman with a colorful criminal history is accused of committing a string of burglaries from Bucktown to Lakeview, threatening a victim who posted surveillance images of her on social media, and even stealing gifts from under the Christmas tree in an occupied home. During a...
Man, 35, shot to death during argument in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while at a gathering in Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting happened in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:36 p.m. Police say the victim, 35, was inside a residence when he was in an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and shot him. The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction.No arrests were made.
Driver killed in Bucktown crash ID'd by medical examiner
A man was killed in a crash on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
