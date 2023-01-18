Read full article on original website
Related
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Gina Lollobrigida obituary
The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Popculture
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death
Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
TODAY.com
At 89, Carol Burnett learns the identity of her grandpa thanks to DNA
Imagine if "Mamma Mia" were solved by DNA rather than a Greek island-set wedding (accompanied by the music of ABBA), and you'd get Carol Burnett's recent appearance on "Finding Your Roots." After years of wondering who her real grandfather was, the comedy legend finally got answers, thanks to the PBS...
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
Peep Viola Davis and Her Husband’s $5.7M Renovated Home Inspired by ‘The Woman King’
Viola Davis‘ portrayal of Nanisca, an Agojie general, in The Woman King and the experiences of shooting the movie in South Africa brought a different meaning in the actress’ life. So much so that she and her husband, Julius Tennon, decided to renovate their home in honor of the film.
epicstream.com
Johnny Depp ‘Devastated,’ Mourning Death of Close Friend, Often Collaborator Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp is reportedly “devastated” after his close friend and collaborator, Jeff Beck, died after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis” on Tuesday, January 10. He was 78. Depp and Beck are known to be tight-knit. They recently did a series of shows together, and there were even...
Inside Actress Gina Lollobrigida’s Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death at Age 95
Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida’s career was nothing short of legendary. The Solomon and Sheba star died at 95 in January 2023, her family confirmed to Italian publication Ansa, leaving behind a massive net worth from her work in films and more. Scroll below for details on her legacy and fortune.
Cleavon Little: A "Trail-Blazing Saddles" of A Life Cut Much Too Short Just as His Career was on the "Rising"
Actor Cleavon Little succumbed to colon cancer at only 53 years of age in 1992. He is best known for his ground-breaking role as a Black sheriff hired to save a redneck town in Mel Brooks' 1974 big-screen classic comedy western Blazing Saddles.
Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”
Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NME
Edward Norton “uncomfortable” after discovering ancestors owned slaves
Edward Norton has expressed discomfort after discovering his ancestors owned a family of slaves, including five young girls. In the latest preview of the PBS show Finding Your Roots, which sees a host of celebrities digging deeper into their family history, the Glass Onion actor is seen reacting to the troubling news.
Soap Icon and Daytime Emmy Winner Susan Lucci Celebrates Her Birthday
Soap Hub wishes the beloved star a very happy birthday!. She’s been called an icon, Daytime’s Leading Lady, and one of Barbara Walters’s 10 Most Fascinating People. And now, actress, television host, author, Daytime Emmy winner, entrepreneur, and All My Children great Susan Lucci is poised to celebrate yet another milestone accomplishment.
Gayle King Celebrates 68th Birthday With Three Parties, a Surprise Performance, and Bestie Oprah
What a way to end the year, celebrating another birthday. “2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps,” King wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The television personality shared multiple images of her birthday celebration...
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Comments / 1