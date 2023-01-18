ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
24/7 Wall St.

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
TODAY.com

At 89, Carol Burnett learns the identity of her grandpa thanks to DNA

Imagine if "Mamma Mia" were solved by DNA rather than a Greek island-set wedding (accompanied by the music of ABBA), and you'd get Carol Burnett's recent appearance on "Finding Your Roots." After years of wondering who her real grandfather was, the comedy legend finally got answers, thanks to the PBS...
Whiskey Riff

Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”

Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NME

Edward Norton “uncomfortable” after discovering ancestors owned slaves

Edward Norton has expressed discomfort after discovering his ancestors owned a family of slaves, including five young girls. In the latest preview of the PBS show Finding Your Roots, which sees a host of celebrities digging deeper into their family history, the Glass Onion actor is seen reacting to the troubling news.
Soap Hub

Soap Icon and Daytime Emmy Winner Susan Lucci Celebrates Her Birthday

Soap Hub wishes the beloved star a very happy birthday!. She’s been called an icon, Daytime’s Leading Lady, and one of Barbara Walters’s 10 Most Fascinating People. And now, actress, television host, author, Daytime Emmy winner, entrepreneur, and All My Children great Susan Lucci is poised to celebrate yet another milestone accomplishment.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.

