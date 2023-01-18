Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch
Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
Android Authority
A foldable and rollable phone? Here's one company imagining how it would look.
This concept device seems like an engineering nightmare, but is pretty cool to imagine nonetheless. The phone looks like a mashup of a Galaxy Z Fold, a Galaxy Z Flip, and rollable phones that have never been widely released. TECNO has no plans to create this phone, but it would...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Galaxy S23 series info blowout
We've also covered Apple's latest HomePod and cities with the most/least public toilets per square kilometer. ☕ Hey there! I’ve been contemplating the purchase of a bicycle for a long time now, just so I can get somewhat active again. I thought about an exercise bike too, but why go there when you can get fresh air, I guess? Nevertheless, today’s edition covers major Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks, Apple’s new HomePod, and more.
Android Authority
Check out this leaked 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample
The image apparently comes from the new Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor. An alleged 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample has leaked. The leaker claims that the new ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the phone makes images look more natural. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is coming in hot. Leaks are pouring...
Android Authority
New images show off Samsung's 360 degree hinge that could come to the Fold 5
The prototypes help minimize the screen crease and allow the screen to bend 360 degrees. Samsung revealed a prototype 360 folding display and waterdrop hinge at CES. New images show exactly what the prototypes can do. It’s believed that the prototypes could be used in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Android Authority
Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more
It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant and offering a salary of anywhere between $60,000 and $385,000
The California-based role includes working on both domestic and international flights, with frequent weekend work and extended periods away.
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Near
Netflix is expected to report new details about account-sharing fees Thursday; check back for updates. Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting sometime early this year, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership.
Phone Arena
Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today
Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
Netflix is looking for a flight attendant, and the pay range may shock you
Planes aren't exactly what comes to mind when one thinks of Netflix, but the streaming giant has an aviation department, and its looking to grow. If you have "a passion for aviation and a desire to work within a dream crew," becoming Netflix's newest flight attendant just might be the role for you.
Vox
Inside the battle for the future of Amazon
Jason Del Rey has been a business journalist for 15 years and has covered Amazon, Walmart, and the e-commerce industry for the last decade. He is a senior correspondent at Vox. For years, it seemed as though nothing could stop Amazon’s explosive growth and success. Even a pandemic couldn’t slow...
Android Authority
Panicked Google to unveil over 20 AI products, including a Pixel wallpaper maker
The new AI products will be for developers and consumers. The threat AI products, like ChatGPT, has prompted Google to jumpstart development on AI products. Google is reported to have over 20 AI products it plans to unveil this year. Some of the products will be for developers and others...
iPhone has a brilliant storage trick you’re not using
Storage space on your iPhone shouldn’t be a problem if you own one of the newest models or if you upgraded to a larger model. But older iPhones are more likely to run into storage issues, as they contain years worth of data. The good news is that there are ways to fix your storage problems that don’t involve buying an iPhone 14 or paying for more iCloud space. And it turns out there’s a brilliant iPhone trick that can help you free up storage regularly.
I'm a New Zealander living in the US. Here are 11 things I love to buy at Trader Joe's.
When I moved to America, I started shopping for food like sharp cheddar, white and red wine, Honeycrisp apples, and puff pastry at the chain.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Which one should you buy?
Google's best takes on Samsung's middleweight champion for 2022. With the Pixel 7 Pro, Google has refined a tried-and-tested design with updated internals and a few new software tricks. But how does it stack up against competing devices like the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is universally regarded as one of the top Android flagships? It’s a close race, so we pit the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus to find out which one deserves your money.
Android Authority
How to watch Amazon Freevee
Watch Freevee for free with this guide. Amazon’s subscription-based Prime Video service is a fairly well known entity, but did you know there’s also a free, ad-based service from the same company? It’s gone by a couple of names over the years, but now the service has settled on the name Freevee. FreeVee was our number one recommended free streaming service, and for good reason. There’s a good library of TV shows and movies, as well as some impressive Originals. If this sounds like the service for you, we’ll tell you how to watch FreeVee and what devices it supports.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Welcome to the 468th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. Sony is working on a monitoring app for its Android TVs. The monitor app works to prevent piracy. It would basically block sideloading of apps known to show pirated content. You can read more at the link, but here’s hoping it doesn’t interfere with normal sideloading.
PC Magazine
Set It and Forget It? 5 iPhone Settings You Should Check Right Now
Year after year, Apple rolls out new features and settings for its iPhones, adding more customization options that change how we use our phones. The start of a new year is a good time to review those settings. Do you really need notitications from that particular app? Want to revoke location access from a certain someone? Take a few minutes to peruse these settings and make sure you're getting the most out of your iPhone.
