Texas Made Top 10 of Best States to Drive In
Shocked, that is the only word I can use to describe my reaction to hearing that Texas is one of the 10 best states in the country to drive a vehicle. It’s common knowledge in the state of Texas that drivers here are a little bit crazy (I mean that in the sweetest way possible). But according to Wallet Hub according to their statistics, Texas is the 7th best state to drive in.
Texas, Here Is The Petition To Bring Back A Whataburger Favorite
In case you were unaware, one of the best Whataburger breakfast items is no longer available to order. Luckily, it's not the taquito. Not to be dramatic but, I would have cried, possibly passed out, maybe passed away, if that were the case. It's the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit that is...
25 Retailers That East Texans Wish Would Open Their Doors Again
Nostalgia, there's nothing like it. Taking a look back and going down memory lane is always a fun thing to do. Whether looking at past pictures, videos, or just thinking about old times, thinking about something from the past makes us feel good. One of my best friends is the...
‘Rent The Chicken’ Sounds Great in East Texas But I Think I’ll Just Pay $5 for a Dozen
I'll be completely honest with you, when I started seeing the memes going around about $5 for a dozen eggs, I thought it was some kind of joke. It wasn't until I went to the grocery store that I saw it was very real. That has led many people to setting up their own coops and buying their own chickens to cut down on their grocery costs. There is a program available in East Texas where you can rent a chicken to have your own eggs but even the cost of that is expensive.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
California Man Has Shocking Reaction to Trying Whataburger in Texas [Video]
A hill that many Texas will die on is their belief that Whataburger is superior to any other burger chain. They will especially get upset if you even hint at In-N-Out possibly being better in any way, shape, or form. While In-N-Out is well-known in Texas, California, and every state...
What’s the Biggest Lottery Jackpot Awarded in Texas History?
There have been some gigantic jackpots lately for the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings, it’s always so fun to think about what you would do if you won all of that money. But it also made me wonder, what is the biggest lottery jackpot that has ever been awarded in the state of Texas?
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
Peep This: Dr. Pepper Flavored Peeps Coming To A Texas Easter Basket Near You
Some Of You Are Excited About This, For Others, This Discussion Might Get Controversial. We're still months away from Easter (first we have to make it through Valentine's Day) but one company that gets a LOT of business at about this time of the year is The Peeps Brand and they are getting the word out EARLY about something new their dropping this year.
It’s Tax Season! Did You Know Tax Avoidance is Perfectly Legal in Texas?
Tax Day '23 is coming up on April 18th. Did you know that while tax evasion is illegal, tax avoidance is perfectly fine in Dallas, TX, across Texas, and the U.S.?. First things first always consult with a certified public accountant, I'm just throwing up stuff I found on the internet I thought might help you out.
UT-Austin Joins List Of Texas Schools & Government Banning TikTok
We reported to you a month ago that Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies to ban the popular app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity risks. There has been mounting concern all across the country from government officials about the safety and security of the wildly popular app which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. whom under Chinese law mandates that companies share their data with the Chinese Communist Party upon request.
Here’s Why Some Moms Are Joining Mothers-Only Communes Known as ‘Mommunes’
Single moms are banding together in mothers-only communities to help ease the stress of raising children, as well as lower their financial burdens. Kristin Batykefer, a single mom who is part of a mothers-only household she shares with longtime friend Tessa Gilder, spoke to Good Morning America about the rising "mommune" trend.
Mattress Mack Puts $200k on Cowboys to Win Big in NFL Playoffs
While sports betting might not be legal in the state of Texas quite yet, when you think about sports betting and the state of Texas most people think of one person, Mattress Mack. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for making gigantic bets on Texas teams his most recent bets include winning big with the Houston Astros, but he also lost when betting on TCU in the National Championship. But that loss didn’t discourage Matress Mack because he has another big bet that he placed on the Dallas Cowboys.
