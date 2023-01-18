ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Made Top 10 of Best States to Drive In

Shocked, that is the only word I can use to describe my reaction to hearing that Texas is one of the 10 best states in the country to drive a vehicle. It’s common knowledge in the state of Texas that drivers here are a little bit crazy (I mean that in the sweetest way possible). But according to Wallet Hub according to their statistics, Texas is the 7th best state to drive in.
‘Rent The Chicken’ Sounds Great in East Texas But I Think I’ll Just Pay $5 for a Dozen

I'll be completely honest with you, when I started seeing the memes going around about $5 for a dozen eggs, I thought it was some kind of joke. It wasn't until I went to the grocery store that I saw it was very real. That has led many people to setting up their own coops and buying their own chickens to cut down on their grocery costs. There is a program available in East Texas where you can rent a chicken to have your own eggs but even the cost of that is expensive.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas

If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign

Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
UT-Austin Joins List Of Texas Schools & Government Banning TikTok

We reported to you a month ago that Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies to ban the popular app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity risks. There has been mounting concern all across the country from government officials about the safety and security of the wildly popular app which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. whom under Chinese law mandates that companies share their data with the Chinese Communist Party upon request.
Mattress Mack Puts $200k on Cowboys to Win Big in NFL Playoffs

While sports betting might not be legal in the state of Texas quite yet, when you think about sports betting and the state of Texas most people think of one person, Mattress Mack. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for making gigantic bets on Texas teams his most recent bets include winning big with the Houston Astros, but he also lost when betting on TCU in the National Championship. But that loss didn’t discourage Matress Mack because he has another big bet that he placed on the Dallas Cowboys.
