“On the third day, Abraham lifted up his eyes and saw the place from afar (Genesis 22:4)”. Today, we are visiting a majestic lookout point that my tourists really enjoy visiting! Since this is arguably the view where one can best see the splendor of ancient and modern Jerusalem, I often make this the first stop on the trip. From here, one can see sites not only connected to Jerusalem’s glorious past (like the Old City, Temple Mount, Western Wall, etc.) but also to the future end of days (such as the Kidron Valley and the Mount of Olives). Some of the most well-known biblical stories transpired here. Additionally, the events that occurred here during the 1967 Six Day War were the direct catalyst for the liberation of Jerusalem by the IDF. Although this area is not as “off the beaten track” as most of the other sites I write about, there are some treasures located here that few visitors know about (and therefore may be missing the best part). With that in mind, let us explore this biblical wonder!

