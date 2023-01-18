Read full article on original website
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims
The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
Russian Ambassador: Israel Remains our Important Partner in the Middle East
On Thursday, I reported that Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said that “Moscow is pleased with Israel’s decision not to send weapons to Ukraine,” adding that “Moscow hopes that Israel will behave intelligently regarding the Ukrainian crisis.” (Russian Ambassador: Moscow Pleased with Israel’s Refusal to Sell Weapons to Ukraine)
Israeli Stability in Times of Change
Yishai Fleisher is boarding an airplane to Florida and shares three great interviews that show the vision for of reformed but rooted Israel: Uri Bank of the Religious Zionist party, Zeev Orenstein from City of David, and MK Simcha Rothman from the Law, Justice and Constitution Committee. Plus: What is “Kommemiyut”?
Teaching the Holocaust in the Arab World has Pitfalls
Good news from the Gulf: The UAE will teach about the Holocaust in its schools. It is only right that in the ongoing process of normalization with Israel, the Gulf countries should make sure that schoolchildren are acquainted with the greatest catastrophe to befall the Jewish people. But if teaching...
Why Israel’s Enemies will HATE the Louvre
The Palestinian Authority and its supporters have a new enemy: The Louvre. The world’s most-visited museum, the famous French institution that holds some of the greatest works of art and antiquities, is likely to find itself on anti-Israel boycott lists around the world. This is because among the Louvre’s...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Ex-RNC chief brutally fact-checks MTG — and offers blunt advice: "Stop with the stupid"
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has a blistering response to Rep. Marjorie...
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
GOP Announces Investigation into Adam Schiff’s Declarations of Having Proof Trump Camp Colluded with Russia
Republican leadership has now confirmed they have opened an official investigation into the California lawmaker’s now-proven false claims that he had proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.
Coalition Crisis: Shas & Religious Zionism on the Outs with Netanyahu
Coalition crisis number one; the cause: the High Court of Justice. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to sack Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri on Sunday during his cabinet meeting, in keeping with the order of the High Court ruling. The sacking will be carried out in coordination with Deri who did not agree to resign. His dismissal from two government ministries, Interior and Health, will take effect on Tuesday morning, 26 days into the life of Netanyahu’s sixth government. At this point, it is not yet clear how Shas will respond in terms of its coalition membership.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
The Left Takes Politics to the Streets with 100K Demonstrators in Tel Aviv – It Needs 1M
After three years of political instability and frequent draws at the ballot box, the right-wing bloc in Israel, led by the most gifted and indefatigable politician in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, took advantage of the political disarray on the left and turned another 60-60 mandate draw into a 64-56 coalition in the Knesset. Now comes the hard part, where Israelis are asking themselves to which camp they belong if any, as do the winner and the losers in the Knesset.
Unique Sites of Israel: Jerusalem’s Haas Promenade (the Tayelet)
“On the third day, Abraham lifted up his eyes and saw the place from afar (Genesis 22:4)”. Today, we are visiting a majestic lookout point that my tourists really enjoy visiting! Since this is arguably the view where one can best see the splendor of ancient and modern Jerusalem, I often make this the first stop on the trip. From here, one can see sites not only connected to Jerusalem’s glorious past (like the Old City, Temple Mount, Western Wall, etc.) but also to the future end of days (such as the Kidron Valley and the Mount of Olives). Some of the most well-known biblical stories transpired here. Additionally, the events that occurred here during the 1967 Six Day War were the direct catalyst for the liberation of Jerusalem by the IDF. Although this area is not as “off the beaten track” as most of the other sites I write about, there are some treasures located here that few visitors know about (and therefore may be missing the best part). With that in mind, let us explore this biblical wonder!
Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please
Israel and the United States have begun talks on a potential procurement deal for 25 new F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing, according to report by News 12. The Ministry of Defense submitted an official letter of request to the U.S. government to quickly approve the sale of the fighter jets. The goal of the transaction is to double the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force in the next decade and establish its strength against potential threats from Iran.
Balancing Act: Civil Administration Demolishes Illegal Arab Structures
After demolishing the Jewish outpost Or Haim in Samaria last Friday morning, on Sunday, IDF, police, and civil administration forces demolished illegal Arab structures in Wadi Rahal and Artas in Gush Etzion. According to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the demolition was carried out according to the IDF’s authority in Judea and Samaria.
The Righteous Among the Nations, Then and Now
On Aug. 15, 1942, a 12-year-old boy named Shmulik slipped out of the Bobov ghetto in search of a place to hide. The day before, all of the inhabitants of the ghetto had been taken into the woods and shot. Shmulik, who was still wearing his pajamas, managed to survive by hiding in a crawl space between the roof and the attic.
