Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Related
ysnlive.com
CARDS DEAL A FINAL BLOW
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Canfield’s star trio of juniors all reach double digits in the Cardinals road victory over Chaney, 66-58. Canfield jumped out to an early lead by as many as fourteen in the first half thanks to Dom Cruz’s 8 first quarter points and Jake Schneider’s 7 in the second period. An impressive 10-0 run to end the half however would close the Cardinal lead to just four heading into the break.
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS NOT TO BE DENIED
CANFIELD OH- The Raiders were sailing high coming in to their Friday matchup with a talented Niles team. Fresh off their dramatic comeback victory over Struthers the Raiders had all the energy in the gym. The only time South Range trailed was in the first 15 seconds of the game when the Dragons scored off the jump ball. South Range would quickly respond, take the lead, and then hold on to it wire to wire. That is not to say that the Dragons never fought back. On several occasions throughout the game the Raiders had to come up with big plays to keep Niles at bay. After the Dragons made their final push towards the Raiders lead, the home team fired back with a 21 point fourth quarter to win 58-45.
ysnlive.com
HAMILTON BARRELS HIS WAY TO 1000
KINSMAN,OHIO- What a night it was in little Kinsman, Ohio as the Badger Braves took on the Lordstown Devils. The man of the night was Brad Hamilton, who dropped 38 points and secured his spot in the Badger record books by reaching 1,000 career points. Hamilton got hot fast and...
ysnlive.com
AT YOUR SERVICE
KINSMAN, OH- The Badger Braves have grown into one of the area’s most exciting teams on the hardwood. The defense-driven, high-flying, clutch-shooting hoops club has a ton of big names on the roster, and among them is a guy that has had his hand in the pile since his freshmen season. A guy that will put his ego aside for the good of the team, and his talents shine when he gets his opportunity!
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH DROPS DOWN ON THE DUKES
BELOIT OH- The West Branch boys basketball team picked up its third straight win on Friday by beating Marlington 40-37. The Warriors lost the first meeting, but were able to split the season series with its rival. West Branch has now won three straight games in a row all inside the EBC.
ysnlive.com
MAKE IT TEN IN A ROW FOR BADGER
ASHTABULA, OHIO- The Badger Lady Braves traveled on the road to take on the St. John’s Lady Heralds. The first half of the game was very back and forth as the Braves led the Heralds 28-22. The Braves really picked up the defensive side of things and had 11 steals and 21 defensive rebounds. Katie Grexa led the way for the Braves, dropping 27 points. Hannah Betts also chipped in 12 points and 7 rebounds as the Braves defeated the Heralds 58-35.
ysnlive.com
FALCONS FLYING WITH MOJO
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons girls basketball team has been on a roll in recent weeks! Winners in four of their last five contests, including two wins against All-American Conference (AAC) teams in Howland and Warren Harding. Fitch was playing with a ton of momentum leading into Wednesday night where they would look to defend the nest against Greater Cleveland Conference representative, The Mentor Cardinals. A formidable opponent, Mentor drew even with an 8-8 record through their first 16 games prior to Wednesday.
ysnlive.com
POLAND COMPLETES SEASON SWEEP OF DRAGONS
POLAND OH- The last time Poland found themselves in a conference game, they ended it on a sour note. Girard handed the Bulldogs their first conference loss of the year just 7 days ago. Poland was itching to get back to their conference dominance, and they wasted no time jumping on Niles. The Bulldogs cruised their way to a 59-35 win.
ysnlive.com
UNITED LOOKING AHEAD
LEETONIA OH- United took the court Thursday night in Leetonia looking to quickly take care of business as they set their sights on their second straight EOAC title. The Eagles wasted little time showing why they are the class of the league coming away with a dominating 59-21 victory. The...
ysnlive.com
LADY QUAKERS TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS
SALEM, OH-The Lady Quakers move to 14-2 on the season as they defeated the Carrollton Warriors in EBC conference play 53-37. Kaylee Carlisle had a career-high 14 points on the night and contributed 5 boards. Rylee Hutton also contributed 14 points with 3 steals. Abbie Davidson and Lauryn Barton had 8 points apiece.
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS BIG FIRST HALF PUSHES THEM PAST SPARTANS
BOARDMAN, OH- The Canfield Cardinals continued to impress with a ten point victory over the Boardman Spartans on Wednesday night. Canfield got off to a hot start in the first two quarters, and took the lead the entire way to pick up win number 14 of the season. Canfield came...
ysnlive.com
EAST PALESTINE SHOWING LIFE MIDSEASON
EAST PALESTINE, OH- Will Franklin understands what it takes to win in girls high school basketball, and in 2023, it looks like Coach Frank has his team locked in heading down the home stretch toward the tournament. The proof was in the pudding on Thursday en route to a 44-17 conference victory over Valley Christian.
ysnlive.com
HAREN HELPS LOUISVILLE WIN AT HOME
LOUISVILLE OH- There is no rest for the weary with the schedule Louisville has put together. The Leopards know that all too well as they welcomed in a tough Canton Central Catholic team on Wednesday. Every quarter of the game was competitive, except the second. That was when the Leopards made their move. They outscored the Crusaders 18-8 in that frame and played clean basketball the rest of the way. That’s how they walked away with a comfortable 62-49 win.
ysnlive.com
MINERAL RIDGE WITH SECOND NAIL BITING WIN OF THE WEEK
MCDONALD, OH- The Mineral Ridge Rams girls basketball team has been battle tested for close contests after picking up their second one point victory of the week. On Monday, the Rams got past LaBrae by one point and last night they defeated the Blue Devils 40-39. Mineral Ridge had a...
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD ALL SMILES ON SENIOR NIGHT
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield took time on Thursday to honor their four seniors. Senior nights can bring a whole slew of emotions. Some teams can have trouble putting those emotions away and get focused for a game. That was a non issue for Springfield. With smiles on their faces they routed Sebring 51-7.
Lowellville record breaking quarterback commits to college
Vinny Ballone will graduate as the school's all-time leading passer with 8,689 career yards
ysnlive.com
HOBAN BREAKS THE DOORS DOWN
AKRON OH- Hoban sports one of the hardest schedules in the state of Ohio this season. So it hasn’t been too often they’ve been able to blast right through opponents. In fact, the last two wins that they’ve secured have been by a combined 5 points. That was not the case however on Thursday night as the Knights stormed their way to a 83-54 victory over Lutheran East.
ysnlive.com
URSULINE RUNS INTO A STRONG IRISH TEAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO- The Ursuline Lady Irish took on the visiting St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Lady Irish. Ursuline struggled with turnovers throughout the game and kept trying to climb out of the whole that they were in. St. Vincent-St. Mary’s kept the strong hold on Ursuline by overwhelming defense and quick in transition buckets as they went on to defeat Ursuline 61-27.
Coven of witches give Catholic students magical ‘crystals’ as ‘icebreakers,’ counselor reportedly fired
A marketing class at a Catholic high school in Pennsylvania went awry after three Wiccan "wtiches" visited, giving the students crystals as "icebreakers."
Streetsboro man wins $100k on lottery ticket
STREETSBORO, OH – A Streetsboro man has claimed his lucky holiday winning lottery ticket. Having won $100,000 on the Ohio Lottery scratch-off game Holiday Countdown, Parker Papp of Streetsboro is feeling the holiday spirit. Parker will receive $72,000 after paying 28 percent in state and federal taxes. The winning ticket was sold at Sammy’s Food Mart, located at 9418 St Rt 43 in Streetsboro. There are three top prizes remaining in the Holiday Countdown scratch-off game as of January 18, 2023. The post Streetsboro man wins $100k on lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0