CANFIELD OH- The Raiders were sailing high coming in to their Friday matchup with a talented Niles team. Fresh off their dramatic comeback victory over Struthers the Raiders had all the energy in the gym. The only time South Range trailed was in the first 15 seconds of the game when the Dragons scored off the jump ball. South Range would quickly respond, take the lead, and then hold on to it wire to wire. That is not to say that the Dragons never fought back. On several occasions throughout the game the Raiders had to come up with big plays to keep Niles at bay. After the Dragons made their final push towards the Raiders lead, the home team fired back with a 21 point fourth quarter to win 58-45.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO