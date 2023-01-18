Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Cactus Wren Book Exchange Set to Close in Yucca Valley
Yucca Valley’s beloved Cactus Wren Book Exchange will be closing the last chapter of its two-decade long story on February 7th, where all books will be half-off in the meantime for its massive sale of stock. I spoke with the owners, Joe DesCoteaux and his wife Leanne Abbott, about their 22-year legacy, their feelings about their building being sold, and what they plan to do after their doors close for good.
z1077fm.com
County Extends Public Comment Period For Wonder Valley Inn Project
The County of San Bernardino has extended the Public Comment Period for the Wonder Valley Inn Project. The Wonder Valley Inn is a proposed hotel and resort project in the Morongo Basin east of Twentynine Palms that has been submitted to the Land Use Services Planning Department for review and consideration by the Planning Commission. The Planning Department has granted a 15-day extension of the comment period and will be accepting public comments on this initial study through Tuesday, February 22. Residents are encouraged to submit public comment on the Mitigated Negative Declaration to ensure their voices are heard by the Planning Commission. Public comments may be submitted through email to [email protected].
z1077fm.com
Morongo Basin’s lack of affordable housing main focus of MBCA meeting on Jan. 21
Affordable housing continues to be a major issue for residents of the hi desert, and the Morongo Basin Conservation Association will spotlight this ongoing problem at their annual meeting. Set for this Saturday morning (January 21), the Morongo Basin Conservation Association will present an overview of problem areas and propose...
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Tourism Business Improvement District Meeting Canceled tonight, Jan. 19
Tonight’s (January 19) meeting of the Twentynine Palms Tourism Business Improvement District Meeting has been cancelled. It has been rescheduled for a week from today, next Thursday, January 26. It will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Twentynine Palms City Hall.
Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City
The College of the Desert Board of Trustees discussed the economic impact of its Roadrunner Motors facility slated for Cathedral City. The board met Friday to review a new employment and economic impact report for the facility set to be built by the end of 2025. The report, done by consulting firm Rea & Parker The post Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities
Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
MVCSD Board Members approve “Study Sessions” to supplement regular meetings
Last night’s MVCSD meeting ran for nearly three hours with little accomplished, moving multiple agenda items to February’s meeting to give board members more time to consider each item. Sgt. Scalise opened the meeting reporting two successful missing person cases in Morongo Valley; an update on Operation Dust...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Planning Commission supports proposal for new In-N-Out Burger
Fontana’s second In-N-Out Burger is one step closer to being approved. During its meeting on Jan. 17, the Fontana Planning Commission voted 3-0 in favor of recommending a multi-tenant commercial development in the northern area of the city which would include a hotel, a banquet hall, and a restaurant in addition to the In-N-Out Burger.
Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count
The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead
VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
Talus developer tells La Quinta city leaders no firm date for hotel completion until financing is secured
The builder of a long-delayed resort development in La Quinta updated city leaders this week on his resort project. It was the first such official update he’s given to the city since last summer. Robert Green of the Robert Green Company told city council members he is feverishly working to secure a new batch of The post Talus developer tells La Quinta city leaders no firm date for hotel completion until financing is secured appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont approves street improvements, extensions
Slightly more than 23 miles of streets (and nearly 60 lane miles) will be rehabilitated by the city of Beaumont this year, with many streets around Seneca Springs, Fairway Canyon and Sundance among those targeted for slurry seal and paving. The city has budgeted nearly $6 million for street improvements.
Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow
Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the The post Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Marbles Launched from Truck Destroy Windows in Twentynine Palms
Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a vandal who launched marbles through the windows of three Twentynine Palms business on Wednesday night (January 18). Alamilla’s Taco Shop, Jelly Donut, and 9 Palms Inn, all located on Twentynine Palms Highway, each reported significant damage to windows at their businesses. Deputies say that an unknown subject, driving a pickup truck westbound on Twentynine Palms Highway, launched marbles out of the truck and towards the businesses, breaking glass. No injuries were reported, but the damage is estimated to be more than $2500.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL RETURNS ON FEBRUARY 17 FOR 10 DAYS AT THE FAIRGROUNDS IN INDIO — IT’S A DATE!
It’s a date! The family-favorite Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is back for ten days beginning Friday, February 17, and will feature a wide array of fun for everyone!. Sponsored by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the festival, which takes place at the Riverside County Fairgrounds at 82-503...
Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening appeared first on KESQ.
Apple AirTag helps San Bernardino County firefighters track down dog swept away in storm drain
A dog was rescued after he was swept away by floodwaters in San Bernardino County. Thanks to an Apple AirTag and his collar ID, firefighters were able to track the dog down faster.
50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy
The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana POA hosts meeting at new Spaggi’s restaurant
The Fontana Police Officers Association (POA) recently held its annual membership meeting at Spaggi’s Restaurant, which is located in the historic Fontana Woman’s Club building at 16880 Seville Avenue. “The cornerstone for this building was laid 100 years ago,” said Chef Henry Gonzalez, the owner of Spaggi’s. “Back...
