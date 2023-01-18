The County of San Bernardino has extended the Public Comment Period for the Wonder Valley Inn Project. The Wonder Valley Inn is a proposed hotel and resort project in the Morongo Basin east of Twentynine Palms that has been submitted to the Land Use Services Planning Department for review and consideration by the Planning Commission. The Planning Department has granted a 15-day extension of the comment period and will be accepting public comments on this initial study through Tuesday, February 22. Residents are encouraged to submit public comment on the Mitigated Negative Declaration to ensure their voices are heard by the Planning Commission. Public comments may be submitted through email to [email protected].

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO