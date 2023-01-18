ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSCS names potential superintendent search firms

By Aarron Fleming
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, the names of the four search firms that have applied to conduct its national search for a new superintendent.

In the Tuesday release, MSCS also confirmed that it will select one of the firms at its next business meeting on Jan. 31, which was suggested as a feasible deadline during the school board’s committee sessions last week.

In addition to the search firm updates, MSCS also announced the first meeting of its superintendent search advisory committee.

The committee will meet Friday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m. at the district’s Board of Education, 160 S. Hollywood St.

It will discuss the application and interview process for superintendent candidates.

“We look forward to a final vote on the search team so we can move to the next step in the MSCS super search, which is the superintendent application process,” said MSCS board chair, Althea Greene, in the release. “Over the next few weeks, our communications partner will compile the research gathered via our surveys and input sessions. We’ll provide the search firm with a summary of the findings in February.”

Greene, along with the board’s general counsel Kenneth Walker and the district’s chief of human resources Quintin Robinson, will evaluate the four firms and then make a recommendation to the board to vote on at the end of the month.

The names of the four firms that have applied:

  • Alma Advisory Group
  • GR Recruiting
  • Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates
  • Ray and Associates

Alma Advisory Group

Alma Advisory Group is a woman-owned, Black-owned executive search firm based in Chicago that specializes in superintendent searches, among other things.

In June 2021, the firm conducted the search for a new superintendent for Denver Public Schools.

Like MSCS, the district is the largest in its state and is close to the same size, serving more than 90,000 students across 207 schools.

It also recently worked with MSCS to conduct an assessment of its Teacher and Leadership Effectiveness program.

Ray and Associates

Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Ray and Associates was started by Gary Ray in 1975.

According to its website, it’s been “extremely successful” in selecting women, minorities and non-traditional candidates for school districts.

GR Recruiting

GR Recruiting is an executive search firm based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

The firm is led by Gary Ray, the founder and past president of Ray and Associates.

After founding the firm, Ray served as president until 2017.

Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates

Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates is an executive search firm based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Founded in 1987, it has helped conduct leadership searches for more than 1,600 school districts, according to its website.

Recently, HYA was selected in 2019 to conduct the search for a superintendent for the Glendale Unified School District in Glendale, California.

The district is smaller than MSCS, serving 25,000 students across its 32 schools.

