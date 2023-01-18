Read full article on original website
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
‘Beagle Brigade’ pup praised for sniffing out potentially invasive plants at BWI
A beagle trained to sniff out potentially invasive plants at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is being hailed as a hero for detecting 21 prohibited, propagative plants and bags of bulbs in a family’s luggage earlier this month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Gatsby, part of their...
Falls Church man convicted for illegally owning gun silencers
A man from Falls Church, Virginia, was convicted Friday for illegally possessing unregistered firearm silencers, according to prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said that a jury convicted Hatchet Speed, 41, on charges related to his purchase of three silencers from a company in Georgia during March 2021.
Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development
Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
Increased safety measures coming to Prince William Co. area amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added to an area of Prince William County, Virginia, that has experienced a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and...
DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket
Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
‘Has to stop’: Montgomery Co. leaders urge vigilance after student overdose
The superintendent, police chief and other leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, urged the community to be vigilant and highlighted available resources Thursday in response to a rise in youth opioid overdoses. At a news conference, police Chief Marcus Jones said a Montgomery County Public Schools student overdosed last weekend, and...
Stafford Co. schools apologizes to students, joins list of systems in National Merit controversy
Stafford County Public Schools has announced that six students did not receive timely notification of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status. The school system said it learned of the delayed notification on Thursday, apologizing “for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused.”. “This is very...
End of an era: Lakeforest Mall closing after 45 years
The Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is closing its doors at the end of March, 45 years after first opening its doors. The announcement was made at a meeting Tuesday of the City of Gaithersburg mayor and city council. “It’s the end of an old era,” said Kevin Rogers, the...
Gun violence sparks meeting between Mayor, ANC commissioners
Continuing gun violence in D.C. sparked a two-hour meeting Saturday between Mayor Muriel Bowser, police Chief Robert Contee and advisory neighborhood commissioners from all eight wards of the city. In a spot survey, the commissioners indicated that about one-third personally know of someone who has been a victim of violent...
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC
D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
Alexandria woman accused of stealing car with child inside
An Alexandria, Virginia, woman faces abduction and grand larceny charges after police say she stole an SUV on Sunday — while a 6-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat. The Fairfax County Police Department said 40-year-old Tanisha Hall was arrested Wednesday evening after officers tracked down a second car stolen from the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in the Lincolnia area.
2 teens charged with murder after Woodbridge man’s disappearance
A man and a male teenager are each charged with murder following last month’s disappearance of a 20-year-old father from Woodbridge, Virginia. Prince William County police said 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a 17-year-old male, both of Woodbridge, were arrested Thursday in connection to the death of Jose Abelino Guerrero.
A first of its kind for Marriott in Reston
Marriott will open a first-of-its-kind, dual-branded Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn at Reston Town Center. The Donohoe Companies has finalized $74.4 million in construction financing with Artemis Real Estate Partners for the project. When completed, the double-branded Marriott high-rise with have a total of 267 rooms, a shared lobby,...
2 people killed in Waldorf crash overnight Saturday
Two people are dead following a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, after a driver ran a red light overnight Saturday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police said that troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” around 1 a.m. on U.S. Route 301 in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.
Leesburg police investigate racist and antisemitic writing found in high schools
Police are investigating “racist and antisemitic writing” found in two Loudoun County high schools this week. Leesburg police say the writing was found in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School on Thursday, and racist writing that was located in a bathroom at Heritage High School on Friday.
Teen charged with strong-arm carjacking of elderly woman in Montgomery Co.
A 15-year-old from Germantown, Maryland, has been arrested and charged in a strong-arm carjacking of an elderly woman Thursday night. Montgomery County Police said the teenager approached the elderly woman shortly before 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Town Commons Drive. According to police, the woman was...
Ghost gun used in carjacking, 2 Prince George’s Co. teens arrested
Two teenage boys are accused of stealing a car on gunpoint in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and police are still looking for the third suspect. It happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officers saw the car 45 minutes later near Branch Avenue and Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Police pursued the vehicle. The suspects crashed into a tree at Southern and Eastern avenues in Southeast D.C.
Prince William County superintendent apologizes for National Merit ‘oversight’
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations.
When absences pile up, a truancy prevention program gets to work in Montgomery Co. schools
When 12-year-old Israel Makeda’s absences from Montgomery Village Middle School started piling up, school staff and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Truancy Prevention Program got the 7th grader involved in a 10-week program to get him back on track. His absences went from days to weeks, in part due to illness and in part due to “other kids,” Makeda said.
