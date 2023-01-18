ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Getsy and Bears Assistants to Coach Senior Bowl

By Gene Chamberlain
 3 days ago

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is a Senior Bowl head coach and three other assistants will also participate.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy hasn't had an interview for head coach this offseason yet like he had last year.

He'll get to be a head coach, though.

Getsy will be one of the two head coaches for the Senior Bowl, according to information released by game officials. He'll coach the American team while Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coaches the National team.

Getsy isn't the only Bears coach to be involved. Special teams assistant Carlos Polk, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts will also participate.

The game is Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

Coaching staffs from non-playoff qualifiers have always been involved but this will be the first year entire staffs have not been involved. Instead, coaches from various teams will be involved.

"The Reese's Senior Bowl fully embraces the new all-star coaching format and we are excited for what the changes will bring to our game," Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a media release. "Last year's initiatives of promoting from within the full staffs and adding HBCU coaches were both hugely successful and we see great benefit of having a collection of NFL assistant coaches from non-playoff teams on a yearly rotational basis.

"Most importantly, this is a positive for our players in that they will now potentially be exposed to coaches from over half the league's teams. The Reese’s Senior Bowl will always be in support of league programs aimed at promoting diversity in hiring."

The offensive coordinators for the game are former Bears assistant Charles London, the Falcons quarterbacks coach, and Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, while the defensive coordinators are Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington and Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown.

Getsy had interviewed last year for the Denver Broncos head coaching job when fellow Packers coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired.

"I am extremely honored to be selected as the head coach for the American Team in the 74th Senior Bowl," Getsy said in a Senior Bowl statement. "It is a privilege to be able to work alongside my peers from around the league and to be able to lead this special group of men that are the future of the NFL.

"Thank you to everyone at the Senior Bowl for this awesome opportunity and I look forward to a great week in Mobile."

The chance to coach the in-coming class of draft picks has often been viewed as a way of gaining some extra insight into players' practice habits through a week of work prior to the game.

