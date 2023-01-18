Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
GTRA Hires New School Business Official
(Graettinger)--The Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven Ayrshire School Districts are in the process of transitioning to a new School Business Official or SBO. GTRA Superintendent Marshall Lewis says Josh Bader has been hired for the position. Lewis says Bader is transitioning from a similar position with the Prairie Lakes AEA. Bader, who grew up...
kilrradio.com
Jackson Council Considering Restructuring of Water, Street Departments
(Jackson, MN)--The city of Jackson is pursuing potential cost saving measures. The Jackson City Council’s Personnel Committee earlier this week recommended to the full city council a restructuring of the Water and Street Departments. Jackson City Administrator Matt Skaret. If the plan is approved by the full council the...
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
kiow.com
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
kicdam.com
One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
kilrradio.com
Lake Park Woman Seriously Injured in Two Vehicle Accident
(Lake Park)—One person was seriously injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday morning near Lake Park. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office the accident occurred at around 11:15 am, in the 1600 block of Highway 9. Deputies say 59-year-old Diane Kletsch of Valley Falls, Kansas was westbound...
kilrradio.com
West Bend Man Arrested After Domestic Incident
(West Bend)--A West Bend man his facing charges after a domestic incident last Sunday. Shortly after 1:20 PM, the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office was called to 17 1st Avenue SW in West Bend for a report of a domestic abuse assault. Following the investigation, Deputies arrested 27-year-old Abel Bravo-Salomon of West Bend, on a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault 1st offense. Following his arrest, Salomon was placed in jail to await his initial appearance before a judge.
Southern Minnesota News
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom man indicted for alleged grain conspiracy
According to a recent online DTN story, Adam Clifford Olson of Windom is the second man to be indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in an alleged grain-related conspiracy involving non-GMO corn and soybeans sold as organic. The indictment, which was filed in U.S. District Court on...
kilrradio.com
Burt Man Arrested on Weapons Charge After Algona Traffic Stop
(Algona)--A Burt man was arrested this past weekend on an outstanding weapons charge after a traffic stop in Algona. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Jerry Lain was taken into custody shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday. Online court records show a criminal complaint was filed against...
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
