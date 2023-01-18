Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Related
15-year-old boy in shooting of two teens outside Bronx PAL has died
NEW YORK, NY – Police investigating a double shooting Thursday night in the Bronx have announced one of the teenage victims has died. Josue Lopez-Ortega passed away after being taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in critical condition after being shot, along with another 16-year-old male. The second victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. The suspect remains at large. The shooting took place at around 9 pm in the area of 998 Longwood Avenue. Witnesses spotted a suspicious gray Jeep Renegade in the area prior to the shooting. “At the time, a group of individuals was The post 15-year-old boy in shooting of two teens outside Bronx PAL has died appeared first on Shore News Network.
19-year-old shot and killed at Queens nightclub
NEW YORK, NY – A 19-year-old male was shot and killed after a fight inside a Queens nightclub turned deadly. Officers with the NYPD’s 110th Precinct were dispatched to Amadeus Nightclub, located at 79-51 Albion Avenue in Queens at around 4 am on Saturday. When they arrived at the club, they located the 19-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder. He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Elmhurst, where he was pronounced deceased. A second victim, a 31-year-old woman, was shot in the buttocks and treated at the hospital. She was listed in stable condition. The post 19-year-old shot and killed at Queens nightclub appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: 19-year-old shot to death after dispute inside Queens nightclub
NEW YORK -- A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning outside a nightclub in Queens. It happened at around 4 a.m. at Amadeus on Albion Avenue in Elmhurst. According to police, a dispute inside the club spilled outside and led to shots being fired. The victim, who police did not immediately identify, was shot in the back and shoulder. He later died at the hospital. A 31-year-old woman was also injured and was listed in stable condition, police said. The suspected gunman left in a car, investigators said.
pix11.com
Suspect’s getaway car in deadly Bronx teen shooting: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD released photos of a suspect’s alleged getaway car Friday night, following a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and another teen injured. A gray Jeep Renegade is depicted in the photos in front of the Police Athletic League in Longwood on...
17-year-old Coney Island stabbing victim has died
NEW YORK, NY – 17-year-old Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed near his Neptune Avenue home in Coney Island on Friday, has died. Wright was stabbed by an unknown subject at around 3:30 pm on Friday. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition but died on Saturday from his injuries. Police are still investigating Wright’s murder but at this time, have not identified any suspects and have not made any arrests. *****************************************************************************************On Friday, January 20, 2022 at approximately 1521 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed in the vicinity of 3001 Mermaid Avenue, within The post 17-year-old Coney Island stabbing victim has died appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man pushed into Upper Manhattan subway tracks by ex-con died from head injury
NEW YORK, NY – A Central Park North man with a criminal past has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after a man he pushed down onto the subway tracks earlier in the day died at the hospital from head trauma. 28-year-old Andre Boyce pushed a 34-year-old man onto the subway tracks of the southbound 1 line in the area of West 96th Street and Broadway at around 1:58 am on Friday. The victim was pulled back to the platform by NYC Transit officers, who treated him for a laceration to his head. He was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside The post Man pushed into Upper Manhattan subway tracks by ex-con died from head injury appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot trying to stop shoplifters in Midtown: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A store clerk was shot in the knee while trying to stop a group of guys from shoplifting in Midtown, police said. A group of men entered the store on Ninth Avenue around midnight on Jan. 17. The men took roughly $200 in items and left the store. Police said an […]
Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man who punched an autistic man more than twenty times inside the lobby of their apartment building is heading to prison for six years. Steven Solano, 25, of East 155th Street, will serve five additional years of post-release supervision. “The defendant, in the process of robbing the victim, punched him more than 20 times in the face,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “This was a vicious attack and a traumatic experience for the victim, who is autistic and unable to communicate. His vision continues to be affected and he still suffers the lasting The post Bronx suspect who beat and robbed autistic victim heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boy, 15, dies in shooting outside Police Athletic League in the Bronx
A 15-year-old boy was fighting for his life Friday after he and another teen were shot outside a youth recreation center in the Bronx on Thursday night.
News 12
Teen shot, another arrested in shooting outside Eagle Academy
A 15-year-old boy was shot outside of Eagle Academy Thursday night after a basketball game in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says the shooting occurred on Herkimer Street and Saratoga Avenue at around 8 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and taken to treatment in stable condition.
Man killed after jumping in front of NYC subway train, police say
A man was killed when he jumped in front of a subway train in the Bronx, authorities said. The unidentified man was seen springing into the path of the southbound train as it entered the White Plains Road/Pelham Parkway station just before 10:15 a.m. Saturday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
Man hit with coffee, burned in Manhattan Chase bank attack: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with burns to his face, neck, and shoulder, according to authorities. The assault occurred inside the vestibule of the Chase branch at the corner of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, police said. […]
Manhattan woman, 74, found dead and tied up in her UWS home: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and feet tied inside her Upper West Side apartment, authorities said Friday. Maria Hernandez was found by her sister lying unresponsive on the floor, bound with rope, and covered with a sheet around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday inside the apartment […]
Teen injured in Queens shooting; bullet hits MTA bus: NYPD
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Queens Friday morning, police said. The teenager was shot in the right shoulder at Beach 91st Street and Rockaway Boulevard in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood around 10:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The teenage victim was expected to survive. A suspect […]
Body of NYC woman found tied up under pile of clothing in apartment
NEW YORK — A New York City woman was found dead in her Upper West Side apartment on Wednesday, bound and gagged and underneath a pile of clothing, authorities said Friday. According to police, Maria Hernandez, 74, was discovered by her sister, Maria Terrero, who also lives in the Manhattan apartment building, at about 10 p.m. EST, WNBC-TV reported. The apartment had been ransacked, and Terrero found her sister with her hands and feet tied and unresponsive under the pile of clothes, according to WABC-TV.
Man seriously hurt when beaten, robbed of fanny pack by suspects in Chelsea
The NYPD is looking to identify two suspects who seriously injured a man during a violently robbery inside a Manhattan NYCHA housing complex earlier this month, authorities said.
Suspects sought in knifepoint home invasion for clothing in Upper Manhattan apartment
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted in a home invasion robbery in Upper Manhattan last month, authorities said Friday.
1 of 2 teens shot in the Bronx has died
Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Queens. The two boys were leaving the Police Athletic League when someone opened fire. [ more › ]
NYPD: Man arrested after officers found several illegal guns in home
NEW YORK -- Police said they found nearly a dozen illegal weapons inside a Staten Island home. Officers found six long guns, three handguns and 3D printers during a search of the home on Delafield Place, according to police. NYPD confiscated the weapons and arrested 42-year-old Adam Simmons on gun charges.
NYPD: 2 wanted for stealing refrigerators, other household items in Brooklyn apartments
Two men are wanted for multiple robberies across Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.
Shore News Network
124K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0