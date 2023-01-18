ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
LANHAM, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14, on the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, NW. According to a press release, at about 12:08 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victims and then fled the scene.
Shore News Network

15-year-old arrested for carjacking handicapped woman in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, MD – A 15-year-old male suspect has been arrested and charged for a strong-armed carjacking that took place Thursday night. The juvenile suspect’s name has not been released due to his age. On Thursday, police responded to the area of 19800 Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking of a woman who was getting packages from the mail. As she was getting her packages, the teen approached the woman and asked if she needed help. The woman, who is aided by a walker, was parked in a handicapped spot. As she returned to the driver’s side of her The post 15-year-old arrested for carjacking handicapped woman in Germantown appeared first on Shore News Network.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
WALDORF, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Teen charged with strong-arm carjacking of elderly woman in Montgomery Co.

A 15-year-old from Germantown, Maryland, has been arrested and charged in a strong-arm carjacking of an elderly woman Thursday night. Montgomery County Police said the teenager approached the elderly woman shortly before 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Town Commons Drive. According to police, the woman was...
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Fifteen-Year-Old Charged with Strong-Arm Carjacking in Germantown

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged a Germantown 15-year-old with a strong-arm carjacking in Germantown. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:44 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 19800 Century Blvd. for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

