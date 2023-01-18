Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
Is Alhaitham worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?
The Genshin community has been excited for Alhaitham to come out ever since he was featured in the Sumeru Archon Quests. At long last, he is here, wielding a sword and the power of Dendro. In combat, he creates Chisel-Light Mirrors that cause his normal attacks to deal Dendro DMG. Through his passive, Alhaitham has a chance to create double the amount of Weapon Ascension Materials. Come join us as we explain whether you should pull for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact.
progameguides.com
How to get the Genesis of the Rift Sumeru Hidden Achievement in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact features many hidden tidbits of lore for you to find in its vast, open world. In a canyon nearby Wadi Al-Majuj, you can find logs left behind by an expedition team that included Jeht's father, Jebrael, who explored this region some time ago before she was born. You'll even unlock a hidden achievement for finding all six Pathfinder logs. Here are their locations.
progameguides.com
What are Reality Augments in Fortnite?
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to see various new elements added to the game, including characters, locations, weapons, vehicles, and unique mechanics. Reality Augments are perks or momentary boosts that players will get during intervals in a match. Naturally, players must know how to activate and use these perks and boosts. Here's how to use Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
progameguides.com
How to ‘Find Arashakun in the cave’ in Genshin Impact
There are a lot of challenges awaiting you in Genshin Impact, so it's easy to overlook some exciting missions. One of them is an assignment to find Arashakun in the cave, which is part of the world quest Courage is in the Heart in the Sumeru region. Here's how to find Arashakun in the cave in Genshin Impact so you can complete a larger quest.
progameguides.com
How to get Windy Bee in Bee Swarm Simulator – Roblox
Windy Bee is one of the rarest and most sought-after Event Bees in the Bee Swarm Simulator. It is mainly because of its ability to produce a lot of honey quickly and the various farming perks it brings to the table. To get the fabled Windy bee in Bee Swarm Simulator, you need to give Spirit Petal and Cloud Vials as an offering to the Wind Shrine.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Paper Theater Across the Mountains guide – The Exquisite Night Chimes event
Genshin Impact's Version 3.4 Lantern Rite event, The Exquisite Night Chimes, runs from January 19, 2023, to February 6, 2023, bringing a new wave of attractions and memories beneath Liyue's festive skies. During the event, you can participate in a plethora of activities to get amazing rewards, including a new mini-game called Paper Theater.
progameguides.com
How to get Bond Fragments quickly in Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage is a celebration of all things Fire Emblem, combining familiar features and new ones to create a thrilling strategic RPG. One of the most important aspects of Fire Emblem Engage is Bond Fragments and Bond Rings. This may leave you wondering how to get Bond Fragments in Fire Emblem Engage quickly.
progameguides.com
How to solve all Cascade puzzles in Genshin Impact
If you're exploring through the Desert of Hadramaveth region in Genshin Impact, you may come across Cascade puzzles in the ruins. Your objective (with one exception) is to fill all of the cascade pools completely in each puzzle. If you solve all seven puzzles, you'll be granted plenty of treasure and even a hidden achievement. Here's where to find all the Cascade Pool puzzles and how to solve them.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Vigilance at Sea guide – The Exquisite Night Chimes event
Genshin Impact's Version 3.4 Lantern Rite event, The Exquisite Night Chimes, runs from January 19, 2023, to February 6, 2023, bringing a new wave of attractions and memories beneath Liyue's festive skies. During the event, you can participate in a plethora of activities to get amazing rewards, including a new Waverider challenge called Vigilance at Sea.
progameguides.com
20 Best Minecraft 1.19.3 Seeds for January 2023
While you're anticipating the next big Minecraft update, we'll help you pass the time by exploring fun seeds with triple dungeons, endless mines, and island mansions, which will keep you occupied for a while. What are the best Minecraft 1.19.3 seeds in January 2023?. Between 1.19.2 and 1.19.3, not many...
progameguides.com
Shuudan Codes (January 2023)
If you're a fan of Roblox sports games and anime titles, you'll love Shuudan! This game is inspired by the intriguing anime Blue Lock, which is a good enough reason to try. Like in every soccer game, Shuudan offers many customization options and builds for your player. To enjoy the game even more, you'll need the in-game currency.
progameguides.com
How to get Shark V4 in Blox Fruits – Roblox
The latest V4 patch is one of the game-changing updates in the Blox Fruits history as they have finally answered and added the questline to awaken one's race in the game. On that note, if you are a Shark race user and want to evolve your race to its V4 version, you must start by completing the Temple of Time puzzle and move on to clear the Trial of Water.
progameguides.com
Tears of Themis Labyrinth Pavilion Way of Adversity walkthrough – Blizzardous Threads of Red event
The Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red event runs from January 12, 2023, to February 2, 2023, and is open to all attorneys who have completed the X-Note Main Story 2-28. After completing the event tutorial, you'll be able to explore the Villa Courtyard, which houses a building called the Labyrinth. Inside the Labyrinth Pavilion, you can explore four rooms to collect Artifacts, Silk Pouches, and more.
progameguides.com
All Augments that Restore Health or Shields in Fortnite
Players looking to heal up without having any medkits or shields in their inventory have an alternative way of doing so in Fortnite Chapter 4. The Augment system allows players to gain perks throughout a match, and some of them will reward the player with health and shields depending on what they do.
progameguides.com
How to get Shin Godzilla in Kaiju Universe – Roblox
In Kaiju Universe, players get to live out their fantasy of being a city-ravaging monster as they destroy structures, gain experience, and fight other Kaijus on the map to assert dominance. Along the way, you can earn experience and G-Cells to unlock various bigger, better, and meaner Kaijus. One of these is fourth form of the fabled Gojira called Kamakura-san, otherwise known as the Shin Godzilla. An evolved version of Godzilla, this beast has a large tail big enough to turn entire blocks into rumble in seconds. Read on to find out how you can unlock Shin Godzilla in Kaiju Universe in Roblox.
progameguides.com
Travel across mysterious islands to rescue your father in Tchia
The real-world New Caledonia has inspired a beautiful island and the culture within it in Tchia. To add a mystery, the developers have implemented a dark undertone to see players embark on a daring journey across the archipelago. What is Tchia's plot?. The Awaceb YouTube channel uploaded a gameplay trailer...
progameguides.com
How to align star sensors by damaging them in the correct order in Fortnite
Once players have finished contacting Rift Warden Stellan, the next stage of the Fortnite Oathbound quests has them planting star sensors and then aligning them. Although it's a simple task on the surface, this can be an exhausting stage of the quest for players who don't know what to do.
progameguides.com
What Fortnite character are you? Personality Quiz
Fortnite has an abundance of cosmetics to pick from. It's impossible to choose just with so many different kinds of skins. There are unicorns, aliens, monkeys, and even a banana available to players. We're sure everyone has a locker full of their favorite outfits!. Have you ever wondered which Fortnite...
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact: Consecrated Beast Locations
Genshin Impact features a wide variety of enemies to fight. While it may be easy to spot Hilichurls and Slimes all around Teyvat, some enemies are much more difficult to find. Consecrated beasts can usually be found around the Desert of Hadramaveth. Even there, they can be few and far between. Here's where to find them.
progameguides.com
Fall Guys Red Envelope Event, explained
Fall Guys is Mediatonic's platforming battle royale title. This popular game receives numerous updates, including skins, game modes, and events. The newest event is the Red Envelope event. This may leave you wondering what the Red Envelope event is, its challenges, and its rewards. What is Red Envelope in Fall...
Comments / 0