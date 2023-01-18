ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Elderly Man near El Cajon

By Eddie McCoven
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO - A stabbing in the College Area leads to a fatal officer-involved shooting near El Cajon.

The shooting happened in the community of Crest when the 77-year-old suspect police had tracked down from that stabbing brandished what authorities thought was a shotgun. San Diego Police officers tried to subdue the man.

“Bean bags were deployed initially with no effect ultimately," Lt. Chris Steffen from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department told NBC 7 . "The officers did fire their duty weapons. One handgun and one rifle."

The suspect did not survive.

The confrontation came after the man allegedly stabbed a woman at a pharmacy in the College Area and authorities are still trying to piece together what happened.

"We’re still working to determine what their exact relationship is. At this point our understanding is they are both employees or possible co-owners of this local pharmacy," said San Diego Police Lt. Steve Shebloski.

The Sheriff's Department will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Photo: Getty Images

Newsradio 600 KOGO

