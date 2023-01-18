ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Ahmaud Arbery Killer Transferred To Medical Prison In Georgia

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Gregory McMichael , one of three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery , has been transferred to a medical correctional facility less than five months after he was booked in state prison.

According to ABC News , McMichael was moved from Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison to Augusta State Medical Prison.

The medical prison sometimes serves as a holding facility for inmates as they await transfer to a new facility, but also "houses severe medical cases," offering "centralized acute, specialized medical and Level IV Mental Health services for male and female offenders primarily as transient," per the Georgia Department of Corrections.

In a statement, Joan Heath , Georgia DOC Office of Public Affairs director, told ABC News that all offenders who enter the Ga Diagnostic & Classification Prison are moved to their permanent housing assignment after an individual diagnostic evaluation.

It's unclear if McMichael's transfer to medical prison was due to his health condition.

"Specific details of diagnostic evaluations are part of an offender's institutional file and are not subject to disclosure," Heath said.

A.J. Balbo , McMichael's attorney, cited the convicted killer's age and health issues, including a stroke and depression, after he was found guilty of federal hate crime and sentenced in August to life in prison.

McMichael and his son Travis McMichael , the man who fatally shot Arbery, were also sentenced to life without parole in November 2021. Neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in connection to Arbery's killing.

Comments / 49

Clara Hudson
3d ago

Does he feel guilty about killing an innocent man or the reality about not getting away with the crime has set in? Arbery didn’t have a chance. You do the Crime and now you have to do the punishment. Perhaps being honest with yourself and asking God to forgive you may help. But Arbery is still dead and his family is grieving for him.

Reply(1)
33
Kickfacts
3d ago

Sounds like he's being protected ! He should have to man up and deal with prison life like every other murderer !

Reply
37
Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

Sweet. While Black women who may or may not be incarcerated justly, are being, against their will, induced into labor at 7 months, to fit the Prison schedule.

Reply(1)
11
 

