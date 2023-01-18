Cancer is at its deadliest when it metastasizes - when cancer cells break away from a tumor and migrate to other tissues, triggering cancer in a new location. Some studies have suggested that in some cancers, like melanoma, fewer than 0.1 percent of tumor cells metastasize. But metastasis has been blamed for 90 percent of cancer deaths. As such, scientists have been trying to determine the causes of metastasis; an understanding of the process could lead to new approaches to stop the deadly process. New research has identified two molecules that seem to promote the formation of new tumors in a mouse model of breast cancer, and the mechanisms used by those molecules. The findings have been reported in Developmental Cell.

2 DAYS AGO