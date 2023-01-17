SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Marshall University men's basketball team (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) lit it up from the field to earn its first Sun Belt Conference road win over the Texas State Bobcats (10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt), 81-73, on Thursday night. MU is off to its best 20-game start since the 1986-87 season when it also went 16-4. The Herd made 56 percent of its shots (28-for-50) in the contest, including 68 percent in the second half (17-for-25).

