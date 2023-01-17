ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

herdzone.com

President Brad D. Smith, AD Christian Spears Headline PACnet '23

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and Director of Athletics Christian Spears will deliver a keynote address on 'Lessons in Leadership' at PACnet '23 in California on Feb. 28. The keynote address will be delivered as part of Paciolan's four-day event in Huntington Beach, California. "I...
herdzone.com

Marshall Women Win Thriller Over SBC Co-Leader Southern Miss

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall women's basketball team would not be denied Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center. Entering the final quarter down five, the Herd thundered out to an 18-4 run to flip the deficit into a nine point lead. Marshall held on for the 53-52 victory thanks to a clutch steal from junior Abby Beeman in the frantic final seconds of the game.
herdzone.com

Hot-Shooting Herd Men Take Road Contest at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Marshall University men's basketball team (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) lit it up from the field to earn its first Sun Belt Conference road win over the Texas State Bobcats (10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt), 81-73, on Thursday night. MU is off to its best 20-game start since the 1986-87 season when it also went 16-4. The Herd made 56 percent of its shots (28-for-50) in the contest, including 68 percent in the second half (17-for-25).
herdzone.com

Herd Men Stave off Arkansas State Comeback in Overtime Road Win

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) survived a comeback by the Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-12, 1-7 Sun Belt) in an 87-78 road win Saturday afternoon in overtime. The Herd went a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in overtime with nine points...
