Food Network's 'Kid Baker Champions' Are on the Fast Track To Stardom

We love watching a good cooking show. That’s where all the magic and creative inspiration come alive. Cooking shows are more popular now than ever before. But cooking shows with kids are a complete treat to watch.

TikTok content creator @foodnetwork shared a clip of their show Kids Baking Championship. We are awestruck by the talent on this show. Plus, they get to spotlight their baking skills for the world to see. We couldn't be happier for these kids.

The first young lady in the clip has an impressive track record. She’s already earned $733 and is on track to make $1,400 this year. Talk about a determined young woman. The young man in the clip was genuinely hilarious. His love of artisan knives and Rubik's cubes held our attention. The second young lady in the clip is the shy one of the bunch. But she’s not allowing her shyness to stop her from achieving her goals. Talk about an inspirational group.

We liked watching this video because it was fantastic seeing kids go after what they wanted. Let’s see how the TikTok viewers reacted to it. User @danifications wrote, “I HOPE THE LAST GIRL WINS!? SHE'S SO ADORABLE.” @Bri replied, “And I named it that because I have no creativity,” he’s just like me, for real. @soph said, “This show was my dream. OMG.” @georgia remarked, “Aww, the first girl is so cute.”

The TikTok community supports these baking kids, and we couldn’t be happier. If you enjoyed the clip and want more content, visit @foodnetwork’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll find, but it’ll be entertaining.

