Meryl Streep Has Joined 'Only Murders In The Building' Cast & Here's All We Know About Season 3

By Asymina Kantorowicz
 3 days ago
Selena Gomez is providing Only Murders in the Building fans with an update on the show, including a major star who has joined the cast.

On Wednesday, Gomez posted a photo on her Instagram which showed her sitting with her costars Martin Short and Steve Martin, along with Paul Rudd who was in season two and a new cast member: Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

The photo caused a lot of excitement and questions about the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

Here's everything we know about season three of the Hulu show.

Will there be a season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?

Yes!

Gomez posted a video on Tuesday confirming the news that season three is on the way.

"Hey guys, we're on set! What are we shooting? Season 3! The gang is back!" Gomez says as she moves the camera to her costars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Andrea Martin.

"Yay! Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!"

The Lose You To Love Me singer then pans the camera to Rudd who is sitting on a couch nearby.

"Well, I do think it could get a little bit better," Rudd says before Streep pops up behind Gomez.

"I could cry 😭 season 3 is coming!" Gomez captioned the post.

When is season 3 of Only Murders in the Building coming out?

Hulu has not released any information on when season three will drop.

However, Steve Martin did confirm in a tweet that filming for the third season has begun!

According to the TV Guide's predictions, if things move at the same pace as they did with the previous two seasons then maybe the show will premiere in summer 2023.

What will happen in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?

Variety reports season three of Only Murders in the Building will pick up as Charles, Oliver and Mabel (played by Gomez, Short and Martin) try to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy, played by Rudd.

In the season two finale Rudd died onstage as he was performing in a Broadway play alongside Charles.

We don't have any details on Streep's character, including whether she will appear as a guest or a series regular.

The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available on Hulu and Disney+.

Narcity USA

Narcity USA

