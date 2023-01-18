Read full article on original website
After Madera’s hospital closure, could others follow?
Under financial strain, the lone hospital in this Central Valley county closed its doors this month. Legislators and industry officials say other hospitals across the state may suffer the same fate.
thesungazette.com
Town hall offers dose of fentanyl’s danger
VISALIA – The number one threat to a Visalia student’s life isn’t COVID or violence, it’s a pill. On Jan. 18, Visalia Unified School District partnered with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and the District Attorney’s Office to hold a town hall meeting to discuss opioid/fentanyl overdose at Rotary Theater.
Kaweah Health among America’s 100 best hospitals
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the first time Kaweah Health earned a spot in the list of the 100 Best Hospitals in the United States, a survey performed by Healthgrades says. Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of the 20 hospitals in California and the only one in the San Joaquin Valley from Kern and […]
thesungazette.com
BofA grants lift up Tulare, Fresno communities
Throughout 2022, Bank of America (BofA) donated a total of $1.85 million to nonprofits throughout the Fresno and Visalia area. While most of the contributions went to region-wide non-profits, BofA Fresno/Visalia awarded over $50,000 in grants, sponsorships and donations to organizations serving Tulare County. Visalia Emergency Aid, Family Services of Tulare County and Community Services and Employment Training (CSET) were all included in the wide net cast last year by BofA.
GV Wire
Former Merced Fire Chief Alcorn Named Interim Fresno Chief
Deputy Fire Chief Billy Alcorn will be Fresno’s interim fire chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for a successor to retiring chief Kerri Donis. Alcorn, who joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021, was named to the interim post by city manager Georgeanne White on Friday. He will take command on March 2.
thelawnhomecare.com
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care
Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Fire Dept. share how crews rescued Merced residents during floods
BAKERSFIELD, California — The Bakersfield Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team returned to Bakersfield Thursday. The 6 person crew went on a two week deployment, making stops in areas impacted by storms. They worked alongside other departments to rescue people from floodwaters. Nate Atkinson, is one of the...
Doctors at Community Health can't get care at facilities due to stalled health plan negotiations
It's been more than two weeks since contracts expired between Community Health System and several health plans. Negotiations remain stalled.
KMPH.com
Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno
The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
KMJ
Local Foothill Community Trapped, Only Way Out Is Blocked By Storm-created Stream
TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A small community in the Tollhouse foothills is now trapped after recent storms blocked its only exit. “I’m hoping that somebody will hear this and see this and offer us any type of help,” said Jessie Skelton, who shares what 32 families have been dealing with, including hers.
KMJ
Fresno High Stabbing Was Actually Self-defense, According To Police
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
proclaimerscv.com
Local News in California: Six Dead Including a Teen Mom At Their Residence
Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early on Monday at a home in central California. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 3.30 am to reports of multiple...
kalw.org
The Other California: Chowchilla / New Arrivals: Gus D'Angelo
Today, we travel outside the Bay to meet an 87-year-old rodeo star. It’s another story from the series “The Other California.” Then, San Francisco author Gus D’Angelo reads from his new children’s book on National Parks. Plus we have local music from the Oakland Samba Revue.
IDENTIFIED: Young woman in fatal head-on collision in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 22-year-old woman who was killed after being involved in a head-on collision in Merced has been identified as Sinthia Fernandez of San Jose, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, Thursday morning Fernandez was driving southbound on Gurr Road along with a 24-year-old man […]
Sanger woman shares her journey with cervical cancer
Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers among women younger than 50 years old and a Sanger woman is sharing her journey and what she would do differently with the disease.
thesungazette.com
Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance
TULARE – After an influx of complaints hit city administrators’ ears this holiday season, city staff came up with an emergency ordinance that would prohibit panhandling in certain areas of Tulare. Manny Correa, Tulare’s safety and compliance officer, received multiple calls from residents regarding potentially dangerous practices of...
Crews investigating fire that damaged reptile store in central Fresno
Fresno Fire crews are investigating an early morning commercial fire at the Blue Planet Aquarium and Regal Reptile store off Shields and Fruit Avenue.
GV Wire
Why Is Fresno Unified Serving Frozen School Lunches?
The Fresno Unified School Board learned Wednesday about plans to hire new executive chefs to make meals more appetizing for students, ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of food that students toss into trash cans, the adoption of compostable lunch trays that also reduce the waste stream, and the potential to restore some “scratch” (on-site) cooking at schools.
Recent arrests highlight growing fentanyl problem in Fresno County
A federal indictment against one of the suspects alleges he was found with 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop on January 3rd.
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in high-speed crash in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle who died early Thursday morning following an attempted CHP traffic stop on Highway 180 has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. was the person who was killed after CHP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway […]
