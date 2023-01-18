ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town hall offers dose of fentanyl’s danger

VISALIA – The number one threat to a Visalia student’s life isn’t COVID or violence, it’s a pill. On Jan. 18, Visalia Unified School District partnered with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency and the District Attorney’s Office to hold a town hall meeting to discuss opioid/fentanyl overdose at Rotary Theater.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Kaweah Health among America’s 100 best hospitals

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the first time Kaweah Health earned a spot in the list of the 100 Best Hospitals in the United States, a survey performed by Healthgrades says. Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of the 20 hospitals in California and the only one in the San Joaquin Valley from Kern and […]
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

BofA grants lift up Tulare, Fresno communities

Throughout 2022, Bank of America (BofA) donated a total of $1.85 million to nonprofits throughout the Fresno and Visalia area. While most of the contributions went to region-wide non-profits, BofA Fresno/Visalia awarded over $50,000 in grants, sponsorships and donations to organizations serving Tulare County. Visalia Emergency Aid, Family Services of Tulare County and Community Services and Employment Training (CSET) were all included in the wide net cast last year by BofA.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Former Merced Fire Chief Alcorn Named Interim Fresno Chief

Deputy Fire Chief Billy Alcorn will be Fresno’s interim fire chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for a successor to retiring chief Kerri Donis. Alcorn, who joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021, was named to the interim post by city manager Georgeanne White on Friday. He will take command on March 2.
FRESNO, CA
thelawnhomecare.com

How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care

Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno

The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Fresno High Stabbing Was Actually Self-defense, According To Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
FRESNO, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Local News in California: Six Dead Including a Teen Mom At Their Residence

Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early on Monday at a home in central California. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 3.30 am to reports of multiple...
GOSHEN, CA
kalw.org

The Other California: Chowchilla / New Arrivals: Gus D'Angelo

Today, we travel outside the Bay to meet an 87-year-old rodeo star. It’s another story from the series “The Other California.” Then, San Francisco author Gus D’Angelo reads from his new children’s book on National Parks. Plus we have local music from the Oakland Samba Revue.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Young woman in fatal head-on collision in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 22-year-old woman who was killed after being involved in a head-on collision in Merced has been identified as Sinthia Fernandez of San Jose, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, Thursday morning Fernandez was driving southbound on Gurr Road along with a 24-year-old man […]
MERCED, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance

TULARE – After an influx of complaints hit city administrators’ ears this holiday season, city staff came up with an emergency ordinance that would prohibit panhandling in certain areas of Tulare. Manny Correa, Tulare’s safety and compliance officer, received multiple calls from residents regarding potentially dangerous practices of...
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

Why Is Fresno Unified Serving Frozen School Lunches?

The Fresno Unified School Board learned Wednesday about plans to hire new executive chefs to make meals more appetizing for students, ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of food that students toss into trash cans, the adoption of compostable lunch trays that also reduce the waste stream, and the potential to restore some “scratch” (on-site) cooking at schools.
