Juvenile robs Wallace man with fake gun

WALLACE - The Wallace Police Department apprehended a 17 year old juvenile who robbed a Wallace man with a fake gun.

Wallace deputies responded to the Carol C Mobile Home Park for a reported armed robbery on Monday, Jan. 16. According to WPD the victim and suspect met through the App Grindr and agreed to meet in Wallace.

"As soon as the victim arrived, the suspect appeared, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect took $80 in cash, threatened to shoot the victim, and then fled on foot," said law enforcement adding that later that day, "the victim took it upon himself to make a new Grindr account, found the same suspect account and arranged to meet him."

According to Wallace law enforcement, the victim notified WPD alerting them that he and the perpetrator agreed to meet at Clement Park. Wallace officers staged in the area and detained the suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile who had an air soft replica Glock handgun in his possession.

Law enforcement officials shared the suspect was charged with armed robbery via a juvenile petition. WPD cautions people when meeting strangers from social media or sales sites.

"Sadly, these types of crimes are becoming more common."

People who have been victims of a similar crime, are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement.